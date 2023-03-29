Councilman Joe Spereno, wearing a ball cap, speaks during a New Haven Town Board meeting Tuesday night. From left are Town Clerk Jen Woolson, Councilman Fred Wilbur, at the table, Councilwoman Mary Curcio and Councilwoman Patricia Prosser. The board held a public hearing on reducing the number of town justices from two to one, but then unexpectedly did not vote on the matter.
NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Town Board, facing vociferous complaints at a public forum, decided Tuesday night not to vote on a plan to remove one of its two town justices.
The move was planned to coincide with the retirement of Town Justice Dale Little, 64, on Dec. 31.
Little has served as a town justice since 1990. Little’s retirement would leave Terry Searles as the only town justice in New Haven.
“The board is saying that Judge Searles will just take up the cases that Little would handle,” said Holly Bayle, a resident of New Haven Bayle. “How much will they have to pay him to take that on?”
“My concern is, it’s not going to save the town money,” said Bayle, “and that’s the reason the supervisor is trying to push.”
Little was one of the people present to argue in favor of keeping the two justice positions.
“We’re here to help the caseload in the county, when something happens in the confines of the town,” said Little, “and I think that’s where they’re a little misled.”
Town and village justices are required to be on-call 24 hours a day and are often called upon to arraign misdemeanor and felony charges as well as to act as Family Court judges when Family Court is not in session. In cases involving domestic violence, the judges are also authorized to issue orders of protection.
In addition, judges have to recuse themselves when family members appear in court.
“If you recuse yourself, and there’s only one judge, the case will have to be transferred to another court,” Little said
Bayle noted that Searles has many relatives in the town.
“It will end up costing the town money,” Bayle said. “The judge (Searles) is practically related to half the town.”
Little pointed out that if a case gets transferred to another court, in cases where a fine is levied, the money goes to the court that handles the case, not the town where the offense occurred.
Bayle said it was important to speak up at the public forum, saying the public’s voice has been largely removed from regular board meetings.
“You are not allowed to speak at a board meeting,” said Bayle, “It’s not open government in the town of New Haven.”
Town Supervisor Dan Barney removed the public comment period from town board meetings last year.
According to information posted on the New York State website, towns in New York should have two town justices.
The town may decide, however, by resolution, to remove a justice.
The board didn’t announce a new date for a vote on the proposal. Barney declined comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.