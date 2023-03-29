New Haven Town Board meeting

Councilman Joe Spereno, wearing a ball cap, speaks during a New Haven Town Board meeting Tuesday night. From left are Town Clerk Jen Woolson, Councilman Fred Wilbur, at the table, Councilwoman Mary Curcio and Councilwoman Patricia Prosser. The board held a public hearing on reducing the number of town justices from two to one, but then unexpectedly did not vote on the matter.

 Russell Sturtz photo

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Town Board, facing vociferous complaints at a public forum, decided Tuesday night not to vote on a plan to remove one of its two town justices.

The move was planned to coincide with the retirement of Town Justice Dale Little, 64, on Dec. 31.

