A Mexico school bus monitor was critically injured Wednesday when the driver of the bus went through a stop sign and was crashed into by a pickup truck, state police said.
OSWEGO —A bus monitor for the Mexico Academy & Central School District was severely injured Wednesday when the bus she was riding on went through a stop sign and a pickup truck crashed into it, state police said.
State troopers responded at 6:39 a.m. to the intersection of county Route 1 and county Route 6 in New Haven, just west of Catfish Creek, for a reported crash involving a school bus.
State police said Mark T. Vosseller, 69, of Fulton, was driving the school bus north on county Route 6 when he failed to stop for a stop sign and drove into the path of a 2022 Dodge pickup that was going west on county Route 1. State police identified the driver of the pickup as Jonathan H. Duval, 45, of Mexico.
No students were on the bus at the time of the accident.
Theresa A. Steele, 63, a bus monitor who was a passenger, sustained severe head injuries. She was rushed to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and was listed in critical condition.
Duval was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. Vosseller was taken to Upstate University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was ticketed for failure to yield to a stop sign.
State police said they are continuing to investigate.
