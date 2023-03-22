Mexico bus and truck

A Mexico school bus monitor was critically injured Wednesday when the driver of the bus went through a stop sign and was crashed into by a pickup truck, state police said. For more details, see Page 2.

 Photos provided

OSWEGO —A bus monitor for the Mexico Academy & Central School District was severely injured Wednesday when the bus she was riding on went through a stop sign and a pickup truck crashed into it, state police said.

State troopers responded at 6:39 a.m. to the intersection of county Route 1 and county Route 6 in New Haven, just west of Catfish Creek, for a reported crash involving a school bus.

Recommended for you