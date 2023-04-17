New Haven American Legion

The town of New Haven is considering purchasing the American Legion building on State Route 104. The building was constructed in 1870. A tank sits in the front yard of the property. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

NEW HAVEN — Opportunity is knocking on New Haven’s door. Town Supervisor Dan Barney is looking to answer. And the public will have its say at a public hearing on it all at 6 p.m. today at the town hall, 4279 State Route 104.

The old American Legion Building at 4297 State Route 104 is possibly for sale. New Haven’s possible purchase of it is the subject of Tuesday's hearing.

