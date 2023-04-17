NEW HAVEN — Opportunity is knocking on New Haven’s door. Town Supervisor Dan Barney is looking to answer. And the public will have its say at a public hearing on it all at 6 p.m. today at the town hall, 4279 State Route 104.
The old American Legion Building at 4297 State Route 104 is possibly for sale. New Haven’s possible purchase of it is the subject of Tuesday's hearing.
Barney is adamant that the purchase won’t cost town taxpayers a cent.
“See, we got this $290,000 worth of ARPA (the American Rescue Plan Act) money,” Barney said Monday, “and we have to use it by a certain date. We’re going to have to do something with it, and what I want to do with it, I want to do something for the whole community that everybody can benefit from.
“The initial purchase will be made with ARPA funds only. And then after we obtain the building, if we do, we will be seeking stand-alone grant money only, not matching fund grant money. … And I stand hard by that because I am not interested at all in raising people’s taxes in this town, not even a penny, to fund such a thing. If it comes down to that, we can say goodbye to the whole thing.”
The red brick New Haven District #5 School was built in 1870 and at one point housed all the grades. In 1917, it was remodeled and gained a charter for a Union Free School, which was a first- and second-year high school. The American Legion Post, which owned the building for decades and has since relocated, erected a Pattion M60 tank in the front yard in 2004 as a monument.
“I’m the one,” Barney said, “if somebody wants to blame anybody. It was my idea first, to try to preserve this building for its historic value. It’s a beautiful, old brick building, and they’re not making ’em anymore.”
Barney said it was too early to talk about the price of the building.
“It’s in a very preliminary, early, early stage. We’ve talked about it amongst the town board members only and our attorney.
“If we made the purchase,” he continued, “it would be a community center, which would house several different groups of people and different events. There would be, hopefully, a library in there. This is something that’s getting pushed, trying to push kids back into reading books and get them off their phones.
“If it happens the way we want it to, this is going to be like a one-stop shop,” he said, noting that aside from a library it would become the office of the town historian, a possible site for occasional town board meetings, and another place for many groups that now use the town hall but whose scheduling often conflicts with official town meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.