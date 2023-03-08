OSWEGO — When Bill Reilly and Mindy Ostrow were looking to open a business in Oswego, books were not their first choice.
But, 25 years later, The River’s End Bookstore is thriving in downtown Oswego at 19 W. Bridge St.
“The initial plan was to start a business that would benefit our community,” said Reilly, 72, “one that wouldn’t duplicate a business that already existed.”
Reilly and Ostrow quickly realized there wasn’t a bookstore in Oswego, so they set about trying to find a location.
“We noticed a gap in the community,” said Reilly. “When we visit communities, one of the first places we go is to the bookstore.”
They knew they wanted to be in a central location, but the spot where the store is located was occupied by another business. “This location was occupied when we were looking for a spot, by Gallo’s clothing store,” said Reilly.
Reilly said he never thought that the spot taken by another store might be available.
“I was given some counsel,” said Reilly. “Just because a location is taken, doesn’t mean it’s not available.”
The building’s owner, Chris Gagas, spoke to the owners of Gallo’s, and they were looking to scale back to one location, which they had in Wolcott.
Reilly and Ostrow spent six months looking for the best location for their business, before that conversation with Gagas took place.
“Being in our historic downtown is the best location we could have asked for,” said Reilly. “We get a lot of people coming in looking for directions, where to eat, what to see when they’re in town, and we gladly supply them with answers and send them to our favorite places.”
Reilly and Ostrow marveled at the customers who have patronized River’s End since childhood, who now bring their children into the store.
“The revelation that unfolded for me, is that in just 25 years, we’ve had four generations of families in our store,” Reilly said. “The grandparents and their sons and daughters who had children, now their children have children and they have all been in our store.”
When Reilly and Ostrow wanted to take a step back in recent years, they knew who they hoped would take over the store. Ostrow’s son Emil Christmann.
“I said to my wife, Mindy, we should have a conversation with Emil about it,” said Reilly, “because I don’t want to wake up one day with the realization that we sold the store to strangers.”
Emil Christmann, 38, and his wife Megan Irland, 37, had spent a lot of time traveling around the world after college.
When Reilly and Ostrow had started to think about selling, Christmann and Irland had been living in New Orleans for the previous couple of years.
When Reilly and Ostrow reached out to Christmann and Irland, they had been discussing a possible move back north and the bookstore the night before.
“That was a surprise to us. They both have such a wanderlust, it was surprising when they said they were considering coming back to central New York,” said Reilly. That was great because we couldn’t imagine better stewards for the store than our family.”
After coming through the pandemic, the challenge now is maintaining and growing their customer base, said Christmann.
“We’ve had availability (for customers) to buy books, ebooks and audiobooks on our website for years,” he said. “But no one realized it until they couldn’t come in.”
Christmann said he plans to keep the same basic strategy of customer and community engagement that Reilly and Ostrow employed.
“It’s the balance between innovation and tried and true practices,” Christmann said. “As long as people are reading, we’ll sell them a book.”
