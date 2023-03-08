Emil Christmann and Bill Reilly

Emil Christmann, left, has taken over the leadership of The River’s End Bookstore from his stepfather, Bill Reilly, right.

 Mike Perkins photo

OSWEGO — When Bill Reilly and Mindy Ostrow were looking to open a business in Oswego, books were not their first choice.

But, 25 years later, The River’s End Bookstore is thriving in downtown Oswego at 19 W. Bridge St. 

