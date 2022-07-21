New Rest Fulton

Shown is an initial exterior tentative design for a new full-service restaurant coming to Fulton in 2023. It is being developed by Laurie and Will O’Brien, owners of the Port City Café and Bakery and Red Sun Fire Roasting Co. in Oswego, and is one of Fulton’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects. 

 Photo provided

FULTON — A new, full-service restaurant is coming to Fulton on South Second Street, across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced.

“The restaurant, at 371 S. 2nd St., tentatively scheduled to open in fall 2023, will offer full service and is designed to have both indoor and outdoor seating,” Michaels said. “We are delighted that Laurie and Will O’Brien, owners of the Port City Café & Bakery and the Red Sun Fire Roasting Co. in Oswego, are making this investment in Fulton.”

