New OFD Fire Truck

The Oswego City Fire Department is looking to purchase a new fire truck, shown above right, to replace the 1986 heavy rescue truck, left, still in its fleet. The Oswego Common Council votes on Tuesday to decide if OFD will be granted bonds to purchase the truck.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council will vote Tuesday to decide if the Oswego City Fire Department is granted bonds to purchase a new vehicle that will replace its “last remaining yellow fire truck.”

The engine being replaced is a 1986 heavy rescue truck that is currently out of commission, according to OFD Chief Randall Griffin.

