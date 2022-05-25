PHOENIX — A new school bus in Phoenix hopes to drive literacy and learning for the area’s children.
A ceremony was held Wednesday at Discovery Learning Center, 80 County Route 59, Phoenix, to officially display the new Phoenix Little Free Library. It is in the shape of a school bus with plenty of room for books, and it has wheels so it can easily be transported between classrooms and outside to be used by students and families.
Natalie Curran, director of the Phoenix Public Library since 2017, provided some background on the Little Free Library.
“When I started, we had just recently received the funds from Senator Patty Ritchie to build a Little Free Library in the Phoenix community. It has taken longer than I would have liked to achieve this, but we finally did it!” Curran said.
Back in 2017, State Senator Ritchie secured $1,000 in funding for the Phoenix Public Library to build a Little Free Library in the community. Half of the money was spent on the bus and the labor to build it, and the rest went toward a supply of books to get things started. Books were purchased from Scholastic Literacy Partnerships, and donations of gently used books were also collected.
Curran noted that the premise of the Little Free Library is “give a book, take a book,” so that with gently used books being donated, there’s always a fresh supply.
Although the process for this Little Free Library got started in 2017, a few bumps in the road and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opportunity for a formal ceremony to unveil it.
First, they had to find somebody to build it, and Andrew Lanzi “did a great job” designing and building it, Curran said. The school bus is just the right size for children to check out the books.
Then with the pandemic, the Discovery Learning Center was not allowed to have visitors. At long last, a ceremony took place Wednesday with public library and Discovery Learning Center officials present, along with Stephanie Andrews, constituent liaison for Senator Ritchie.
Among others attending were Sally Woolson, assistant at the Phoenix Public Library; Fred Wall, treasurer of the Phoenix Public Library Board of Trustees; Jim Lynch, village of Phoenix administrator; and Schroeppel Town Supervisor Cary Redhead.
“We’re so excited to finally present it to the community,” Curran said. “It’s amazing. It far exceeded our expectations.”
Curran noted that Liz Liberti, retired family specialist for the Oswego County Opportunities Head Start program, came up with the idea for the Little Free Library to be in the shape of a school bus. “It was her vision to have a bus that could be wheeled between classrooms and then outside so that all the students and families would have access to free books,” Curran said. “I think it’s such a great way to get the kids excited.”
Liberti said she was thrilled with how it turned out.
“It’s so fantastic,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s nice to see a vision that we had come to fruition. A lot of the parents were involved with this. The kids will love it.”
Discovery Learning Center, which hosts children ages 5 and younger, seems like an ideal location for this Little Free Library.
“We already have two in the community, one down at Henley Park and one at the Town of Schroeppel Park. We were kind of at a loss as to where to put another one. I happened to meet with Liz and we were discussing ways we could partner with the daycare, and we came up with this idea.”
Lisa Urbach, who took over for Liberti as family specialist, was at the ceremony. She said she is enrolling a lot of children into the Head Start program.
“Hopefully in the years to come they’re going to enjoy this beautiful bus and all the books,” Urbach said. “We’ve had a lot of donations of books.”
She noted that an addition will be made to the bus to add informative and fun books for adults for the parents that come to the program.
The Little Free Library will be stationed inside the Discovery Learning Center. It won’t be available when the center is closed, but it will be during open hours.
“We couldn’t figure out a good way to get one outside and then keep up with the maintenance,” Curran said. “This was the best way to make sure that it lasts and we are able to keep it nice for as long as possible.”
Since the other two Little Free Libraries are on the other side of the village, this location gives nearby Phoenix families better access to free books to “get the kids reading young, start them young, and encourage that love of reading and learning,” Curran said.
She expressed her thanks to Senator Ritchie, Lanzi for designing and building the Little Free Library, the Discovery Learning Center for collaborating in the project, and village of Phoenix and town of Schroeppel officials for their continued support.
“I really think that the bus is going to draw them. A lot of these kids are prepping for kindergarten in the fall,” Curran said. “Hopefully it will just get them excited for everything, all the fun to come with learning and a lifetime of reading.”
