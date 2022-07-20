FULTON — Dixie Belle Boutique and Décor recently opened in Fulton, offering a variety of unique items.
Co-owners Nicolette Vail and Maegan Swick started the business around February of this year, initially starting online with a Facebook group.
“I left work, and Nikki already had her Twisted Arrow business,” Swick said. “I wanted to do something fun and I always wanted to do a boutique. We decided to incorporate Twisted Arrow with Dixie Belle and we started a Facebook page and then we just jumped in.”
Vail started Twisted Arrow Creations seven years ago, offering DIY crafts and workshops. Private events for girls’ night out, birthday parties, bridal parties and more are available during the summer at the store, and there will be weekly workshops during the fall, according to Vail.
Following the success of online sales from the Facebook page, the two owners decided to expand to a physical location.
“We had a lot of feedback and I feel like a lot of people wanted the hands-on items instead of just seeing the pictures online,” Vail said.
There are several vendors that sell an assortment of products at Dixie Belle, including Beauty and the Beard, Clovers and Cauldrons Candle and Gift Boutique, Kaylee’s Cozy Creations, Nana’s Sweet Shop and more.
“We have 11 local vendors, so we have a little bit of everything,” Vail said. “Between greeting cards and thank you cards, we have candy, clothing, candles, signs, tumblers and jewelry. Definitely a one-stop shop, just a mixture of so many different things.”
Vail and Swick are both Fultonians and wanted to bring a fun new boutique to the city so that people wouldn’t have to travel elsewhere to get what they wanted.
“This is our hometown,” Vail and Swick said simultaneously.
“We need this here,” Vail added. “We need more positivity for our town. I don’t think we have anything really like this in a 20-mile radius.”
“I feel like everyone around us has the fun boutiques and the cool stores, and why travel that far if we could have our own,” Swick said.
The boutique has been busy and has seen traffic from a variety of customers, according to the owners.
“It’s been good,” Swick said. “We’ve met a lot of customers and have repeat customers. A lot of people are reaching out, new faces and old faces. It’s been a really nice mixture of everybody.”
Continuing to offer unique inventory is important to Vail and Swick, and one thing they like about having their own small business is choosing what to stock in stores, an ability that chains often do not have.
“A place like Walmart, they have to sell what they’re told to sell, where we don’t have to, we can bring in what we want to bring in to the store,” Swick said. “So if we have customers come in and say ‘we really like this brand,’ or ‘we really like this,’ we could bring it in to make our customers happy.”
The two owners thank the community for its support and plan to expand in the future by offering more products and working with more vendors.
“We do get a lot of people that do stop in and say really nice things to us, and I think that’s a huge motivation to keep going,” Swick said.
Orders can still be placed online on the boutique’s Facebook page, as well as by coming into the store. Dixie Belle Boutique and Décor is located at 47 S. 1st St. in Fulton. The store’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
