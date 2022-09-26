Blessing Box Oswego

The new blessing box located at 73 W. Mohawk St. near Oswego Health.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them.

Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors brought the idea to the city with the aim for it to bring the area together. Hickey said she hopes that the location will be “good for foot traffic” around the hospital and “people will stop by out of curiosity.”

