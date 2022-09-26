OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them.
Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors brought the idea to the city with the aim for it to bring the area together. Hickey said she hopes that the location will be “good for foot traffic” around the hospital and “people will stop by out of curiosity.”
A blessing box, according to Hickey, is similar to the “little libraries” on street corners that have free books available to anyone who stops by. A blessing box can have books, Hickey said, but it is more focused on other necessities like canned food, gloves, mittens or other non-perishable goods. Anyone can put items into the box and take from it, “not just people in need,” Hickey said.
The location of the box was approved by the city council on Sept. 12 and was installed by the community this past weekend by Hickey and her neighbors. The blessing box is partly in honor of residents of her neighborhood who recently passed away, Hickey said, and their names will be part of the design on the outside of the box so their generosity will not be forgotten.
The blessing box was painted by those in the area, including Hickey. All the artwork and colors are “based on the personal interests of those whom the box is in honor of,” Hickey said in an email.
She said she wrote a poem to include on the inside that also serves as instructions to those who have never seen a blessing box before. Hickey and her daughter, Sophia, wrote the poem together, she said. The poem entitled, “What is a Blessing Box,” reads, “A way to give, a place to share, to show your neighbors, that you care. Feel free to give, feel free to take, whether for a want, a need for another’s sake.”
Community libraries have become more popular, which is nice for the area, Hickey said, but they only cater to active readers. Because of this, she would like to see the idea of a blessing box catching on throughout the city as something that can benefit everyone.
In addition to goods for the people in the area, Hickey said there will also be a designated spot for dog treats and food in the box for those out walking their pets.
Hickey and the community members involved with the blessing box worked with the Oswego Renaissance Association (ORA) to put their plan into place. She said they received a Neighborhood Pride Grant to fund the blessing box.
Neighborhood Pride Grants are given to an entire street for a “broad improvement” of the area in order to make “the neighborhood stronger,” according to the ORA website.
