OSWEGO — The Safe Haven Museum in Oswego will be celebrating its grand re-opening this weekend, continuing to build on its duty to preserve holocaust history in the United States.
Officials will gather Sunday at 1 p.m. for a grand re-opening ribbon cutting ceremony for the Safe Haven Museum, which is excited to showcase improvements made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans were made to renovate the space predating the pandemic, but COVID-19 brought everything to a standstill. The museum was forced to close amid restrictions, but now guests can prepare for 32 new exhibits and refined ways of interacting with them.
“What we tried to do was make sure the exhibits were more interactive and were technologically superior than what we had,” said Audrey Hurley, acting president of the board of directors for the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter. “That was the criteria, that we maintain the integrity of the stories, we preserve the artifacts in the same quality as we did before.”
The work was made possible through generous donations and grants, including a $100,000 grant from New York State Senator Patty Ritchie (NY-48), along with an additional grant. Combined, the financial contributions finally gave Safe Haven the resources to move the museum forward.
The Safe Haven Museum highlights Oswego’s impact on the refugee crisis during World War II. Oswego became of great significance in 1944, when President Franklin Roosevelt announced the establishment of a refugee camp in Northern New York by the War Relocation Authority (WRA), as reiterated in the book titled “Token Shipment” by Edward B. Marks.
Roosevelt recognized the flow of refugees was overwhelming camps in Italy.The president ordered 1,000 refugees be sent from Italy to Oswego, New York, immediately, Marks wrote. This was the beginning of the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter.
Its history was most recently part of American filmmaker Ken Burns’ PBS documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” which made a debut at Fort Ontario, followed by a panel discussion to elaborate on refugee history in the city. Though, the refugee shelter and Safe Haven Museum had no involvement in the production of the film.
After its showing however, Hurley reiterated a much broader picture, one that involved locals and their interaction with newcomers at the Fort.
“The Oswego community really took part in a humanitarian outreach, which was uncommon for them,” Hurley said. “The Oswego people moved forward and came to the shelter to meet the people to engage with them, to give them the extras that they had.”
The picture is not done being painted yet. More is to come with Safe Haven and Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter officials. The group will be teaming up with Syracuse University for a program that involves analyzing history through the grandchildren of holocaust survivors.
There will also be a “touring book” that features the autographs of children. One of them was celebrated diarist Anne Frank, who also wrote a poem that is in the book.
Sunday’s event is very important to the museum, Hurley explained, because of the significant group effort it took to pull it together. It “literally took a city,” Hurley added.
“I have to honor the city of Oswego for being so supportive to us, “ Hurley said. “We have to honor the board of directors. It’s a volunteer board and they are very protective of the mission of the museum.”
Some notable figures will be in attendance at the event, such as Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Pulaski). There will also be a congressional dedication from Congressman John Katko (NY-24), who introduced a bill to give the Fort site National Park status, Hurley said. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will initiate the ribbon cutting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.