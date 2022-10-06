Safe Haven museum

The Safe Haven Museum in Oswego is celebrating its grand re-opening on Sunday after renovations were made to the facility. 

 Xiana Fontno photo

OSWEGO — The Safe Haven Museum in Oswego will be celebrating its grand re-opening this weekend, continuing to build on its duty to preserve holocaust history in the United States.

Officials will gather Sunday at 1 p.m. for a grand re-opening ribbon cutting ceremony for the Safe Haven Museum, which is excited to showcase improvements made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended for you