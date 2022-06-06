FULTON — For residents and visitors seeking a healthy, relaxing activity, Oswego County and the city of Fulton bid happy trails to you.
On Saturday, the 30th anniversary of National Trails Day, the Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition invited area residents to enjoy the Oswego River Pathfinder Trail.
The trail area used for Saturday’s walk began at Indian Point Landing along Route 481 in Fulton and proceeded to the area behind Davis-Standard.
People turned out on a cool, sunny morning for the event. Not only were walkers treated to beautiful riverside scenery, but they also had the opportunity to receive information from representatives of community agencies that are part of the Healthy Miles Coalition including ARISE, the Oswego County Health Department, the Cancer Services Program of the North Country, and others. Some coalition members had giveaways to hand out as well. There was sidewalk chalk for the kids, and adults had the opportunity to enter a drawing for one of two 18-hole golf certificates provided by Stone Creek Golf Club.
The Pathfinder Trail was selected by the coalition for this year’s spring walk in part because of the recent improvements made to the trail through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative award the city of Fulton received.
“It’s been paved for a while, but the improvements are part of the DRI. They put in the benches and the lighting, and cleared the path a little bit more, cutting back some of the shrubbery and making it just a better walk,” said Virginia Bough, OCO program specialist and coordinator of Saturday’s event.
One goal of the Healthy Miles Coalition is to encourage people to get outdoors and be active.
“We’re just a bunch of folks in the community that get together from different agencies to try to get people out there and active. That’s really the goal, to get people out in nature. We have so many beautiful trails in Oswego County. It’s just a wonderful place to walk and to be in nature,” Bough said. “As a committee, we have been working to try to get trails identified that are accessible for all. They did so many improvements on this trail last year that this year we decided it would be a perfect time to have a walk to kind of bring more people here and let them know that it’s here. A lot of people don’t know that it’s here. It’s great. It’s paved all the way down, so it’s accessible to anybody. It’s got beautiful benches so people can get out and enjoy nature.”
A one-mile walk was set up for Saturday’s event.
“We’re trying to do a mile, so we’re going to Davis-Standard and back, and that’s a mile,” Bough said. “At the end, just before Davis-Standard, there’s a beautiful new area that is a cement area with a bench and a great overlook over the water.”
Those wishing to continue on the Pathfinder Trail can take it all the way to the Broadway Bridge, stopping along the way to sit on a bench, observe nature, or stop at businesses.
“There are a lot of birds that I’ve seen already this morning,” Bough said. “It’s just a wonderful place to be and enjoy all the wonderful things we have in Oswego County.”
“Regular exercise improves our overall health and can improve our quality of life,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang in a press release. “National Trails Day is a perfect opportunity to encourage healthy behaviors and promote our county’s beautiful environment for outdoor activities.”
The coalition organizes a couple of walks a year to bring attention to the natural beauty of Oswego County and the benefits of walking and being active outdoors. In addition to the event for National Trails Day, another walk or hike is organized in the fall.
“We try to do two walks a year, at least, just to promote the area and get people out there,” Bough said.
The Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning has developed an interactive online map that identifies about 200 miles of trails and walkable paths in Oswego County. The map is posted on the county tourism site at www.visitoswegocounty.com.
