river's end bookstore employee

Employee Zach Blaszak, returns a book to the shelf at The River’s End Bookstore in Oswego. The store is preparing for Independent Bookstore Day, which is being celebrated at more than 1,000 stores nationwide on Saturday.

 Mike Perkins photo

OSWEGO — Lovers of books are readying to celebrate a holiday of sorts this weekend. 

Saturday will be the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day, which is celebrated nationally at more than 1,000 independent bookstores, according to its website. Nationally, events include live music, scavenger hunts, author events and barbecues.

