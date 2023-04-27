Employee Zach Blaszak, returns a book to the shelf at The River’s End Bookstore in Oswego. The store is preparing for Independent Bookstore Day, which is being celebrated at more than 1,000 stores nationwide on Saturday.
OSWEGO — Lovers of books are readying to celebrate a holiday of sorts this weekend.
Saturday will be the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day, which is celebrated nationally at more than 1,000 independent bookstores, according to its website. Nationally, events include live music, scavenger hunts, author events and barbecues.
Locally, at The River’s End Bookstore in downtown Oswego, owners Emil Christmann and his wife, Megan Irland, are getting ready for their first “holiday” as owners of the store.
“We’ve been slowly trying to take it over from Bill and Mindy (former owners of the store) to try and make it a smooth transition, without a shock to us or the community,” said Irland.
Bill Reilly and Mindy Ostrow retired after nearly 25 years of running the bookstore. They passed control of the store to Christmann and Irland on Jan. 1. Christmann is Ostrow’s son and had been manager of the store for the previous six years.
“Small businesses in general are so important in communities, but independent bookstores are such a wonderful part of a community,” Irland said. “They tend to be a gathering place, a place to share ideas and connect.”
The new owners have lots of plans for Saturday.
“Throughout the day, we’ll be giving things away with purchases,” Irland said. “Last year there was a big book of Mad-Libs.
“Every year the community that runs independent bookstore day works with publishers to get special editions of books, signed editions and other book related gifts to customers,” Irland said.
In addition to giveaways and sales, River’s End has two authors scheduled to make appearances Saturday to help the celebration.
Meryl Frank, a former U.N. ambassador to the United States Commission on the Status of Women, mayor of Highland, New Jersey, and author of “Unearthed,” a family history told through the lens of the Holocaust, is set to appear at 3 p.m. “Unearthed” is a non-fiction tale of Frank’s cousin Franya Winter.
“Franya was the leading light of Vilna’s Yiddish theater, a remarkable and precocious woman who cast off the restrictions of her Hasidic family and community to play roles as prostitutes and bellhops, lovers and nuns,” reads a bio of the author on the River’s End website.
“We’re very excited about her (Frank) coming in,” said Irland. “She’s been a very active presence for women’s involvement in all facets of society as well as a big proponent in the Jewish community.”
Frank will be signing copies of the book and leading a discussion on it.
“We’re very lucky to have her,” Irland said. “She has a local connection; she’s coming to visit here, so we got her.”
Also attending will be graphic novel author Ira Marcks.
He will be available to discuss his two graphic novels, “Spirit Week” and “Shark Summer.” His graphic novels are rated age 8-12.
“He was already coming to area schools to talk to students,” said Irland, “and he was interested in coming here as well.”
At 5 p.m., he will lead a drawing workshop for kids. The kids will be supplied with drawing utensils and paper with blank comic page setups.
River’s End partnered with The Comic Shop, a store nearby, to set up this workshop.
“We’ve been talking to the Comic Shop about getting them formally printed later,” said Irland, “so there’ll be something for them to take home at the time, but try to make them more formal after that.”
Later in the year, the store will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Christmann and Irland are working out details for a celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.