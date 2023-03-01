FULTON — National Grid has agreed to spend nearly $5 million to clean up the contaminated former Manufactured Gas Plant (MGP) site in Fulton.
The cleanup will include reconstructing a storm sewer pipe, because the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said the pipe could collapse if it is not rebuilt.
National Grid is responsible for the cleanup because it owns the property and has active utility lines at the site.
“At this site, the likely potential offsite exposure pathways to the public — via water or soil vapor — were investigated and were determined not to pose a public health concern,” the DEC said in a statement. “The area is served by public water that is not impacted by this site and the potential for soil vapor intrusion was investigated, with no further action necessary.”
In its statement, the DEC said designs for the reconstruction will be finished by early 2025, and construction is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.
The 1.04-acre site abuts the Oswego River to the west, and South First Street divides the property into two parcels. Both areas were cleared in 1993 and have remained vacant since.
The parcel to the east (area 1) contained gas storage facilities and has unrestricted access.
The parcel to the west of South First Street, designated area 2 by the DEC, contained gas production facilities.
It is fenced off with no access to the general public.
National Grid and its predecessors have owned area 1 and the northern half of area 2 since the early 1900s.
Gas ceased to be manufactured on the site in 1932.
Area 1 continued to operate as a natural gas regulator station until 1984.
Area 2 served various commercial functions from 1947 until 1992, when it was purchased by Niagara Mohawk, the predecessor to National Grid.
The site, at 530 S. First St. in Fulton, is zoned residential.
