CG4229 and its crew are shown moored alongside the outer breakwall in Oswego Harbor. Five crewmembers, alongside Lighthouse keeper Karl Jackson, died when the vessel overturned in Oswego Harbor on Dec. 4, 1942.
OSWEGO — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will honor six U.S. Coast Guardsmen who died 80 years ago while trying to exchange keepers at the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse during a storm.
The event, which is by invitation, will take place Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Conference Center in Oswego and conclude with a Coast Guard vessel traveling to the harbor for a wreath-laying ceremony near the lighthouse.
“This is about honoring the six who gave their lives, honoring the ones who went out to rescue them and honoring those who are still serving,” said Robert Morgan, a member of the museum’s board who is organizing the ceremony.
The incident — one of the largest losses of life in Coast Guard history on the Great Lakes — occurred in December 1942 when one of the worst storms in decades was roiling Lake Ontario.
Waves pummeled the lighthouse and breakwater. The lighthouse was manned 24/7 then, and for days the raging storm had prevented the Coast Guard from reaching the lighthouse keeper. Finally, on the morning of Dec. 4, they sent a picket boat into the storm to rescue the stranded lighthouse keeper and deliver his replacements.
But when the party got near the lighthouse the engine on their small boat quit, and it smashed against the breakwater. Eight men were thrown into the water. Two managed to cling to the breakwater until help arrived, but the other six died.
The event Sunday is one of many efforts the maritime museum makes to preserve and share the region’s maritime history, said Executive Director Mercedes Niess.
“The museum’s mission is to tell the history, to tell the story and to keep those memories alive,” she said. “We’re stewards of the lighthouse and part of that job is to keep the history, but also educate people on that history.”
The museum has exhibits featuring the area’s 200-year history involving lighthouses and has worked with the city of Oswego to restore and maintain the lighthouse, which dates to 1934, and offer tours out to the lighthouse.
This year the museum received help from the city with buying a newer pontoon boat to replace the boat it had been using for tours to the lighthouse. The museum decided to name the vessel “Honored 6 Lighthouse Tender” in memory of the guardsmen who perished in 1942 and attached signage to it with the name.
Morgan said the idea for the name came from several museum volunteer tour guides, who discuss the Coast Guard tragedy on lighthouse tours.
“Three of us were sitting on the dock after doing tours and came up with the name,” he said.
The ceremony Sunday will include Coast Guardsmen and auxiliaries as well as regional Coast Guard officials, elected representatives and members of law enforcement and other agencies that work with the Coast Guard. They’ve also invited relatives of the fallen guardsmen.
