CG4229 and crew

CG4229 and its crew are shown moored alongside the outer breakwall in Oswego Harbor. Five crewmembers, alongside Lighthouse keeper Karl Jackson, died when the vessel overturned in Oswego Harbor on Dec. 4, 1942.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will honor six U.S. Coast Guardsmen who died 80 years ago while trying to exchange keepers at the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse during a storm.

The event, which is by invitation, will take place Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Conference Center in Oswego and conclude with a Coast Guard vessel traveling to the harbor for a wreath-laying ceremony near the lighthouse.

