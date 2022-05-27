OSWEGO — A Wayne County man running in the ever-so-sought after 24th Congressional District didn’t mince words when it came to the newly redrawn congressional lines.
Republican candidate John Murtari has found himself in the race for U.S. Rep. John Katko’s seat in the 24th District. Murtari is up against four other candidates for the Republican nominee: incumbent Christopher Jacobs and candidates Mario Fratto, Tim Ko and Andrew McCarthy.
Most recently, Rep. Claudia Tenney in the 22nd District has announced her bid for the 24th. The redrawn lines have some congressional leaders puzzled, as is the case with Murtari who is also equally as frustrated.
“I’m disappointed by the political musical chairs in the 24th District,” Murtari said in a statement. “Mr. (Chris) Jacobs moves his campaign to the Southern Tier and is replaced by Ms. Tenney from Utica — all within a 24-hour period.”
The newly drawn 24th Congressional District includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, the western part of Oswego County and Syracuse. The district has notoriously leaned democratic in presidential elections since 2008.
He announced his campaign in August of last year.
The first time around, Murtari didn’t make the cut for the ballot, but he saw a second chance after the districts were redrawn. However, it’s still a time crunch. It’s not stopping him either way.
Having set the deadline for signatures to June 10, Murtari only has three weeks to get the job done, but his history of hard work has carried one simple thought process that, for most, is easier said than done.
“You’ve got to try right?” Murtari told The Palladium-Times. “I’m former military. I’ve had to overcome obstacles in my life, and if you don’t try, well, you don’t know right?”
Murtari, 62, was born and raised in Lyons to Italian immigrants. He graduated from the United States Air Force Academy cum laude in 1978 with a B.S. in aeronautical engineering. He went on to lead an impressive military career as an Air Force pilot, before leaving in 1984 to care for his father.
Murtari got his master’s degree in computer science from Syracuse University. He has a son.
His campaign raises concerns on many platforms ranging from civil discourse to freedom of speech, something Murtari said is constrained by the new districts.
“I had real hopes when they said they’d redraw it (the district),” Murtari said. “But it didn’t change it very much. It picked up some counties, maybe a little bit more urban population, but it doesn’t encourage dialogue.”
The close off is a disservice in many ways.
“You’re not really going to get a discussion of the issues in the general election, because it’s so slanted one way,” he said.
Murtari prides himself on a campaign designed around being a leader who stands up for what he believes in, but with civility and respect for others. It’s a campaign that’s not about explaining what he will do, but to tell voters they can count on him to do it.
“Once you get to evaluate me, I can say the words you want to hear,” he said. “But you need someone who in their life has overcome difficulties, and can manage to maintain integrity and civility through all of that. That’s who you want to put up there.”
In the meantime, the primary elections are approaching and the USAF vet will continue his vow to represent his constituents the best way he can.
“Let’s take back local control of Congress. This is now a safe Republican district. Whoever the voters choose in the Aug. 23 primary, will most likely be our member of Congress. Let’s choose wisely,” he said.
