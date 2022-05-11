FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education appointed a new principal for G. Ray Bodley High School and discussed its energy performance contract, capital improvement updates and new voting machines at its meeting Tuesday night.
The board approved the appointment of Nathan Murray as principal of G. Ray Bodley High School effective July 1. Murray is currently an assistant principal of the high school and has served as a teacher and athletics coach for the school district as well as a science department chair and coordinator of the Early College High School program. Murray will replace current principal Donna Parkhurst, who will be retiring after more than 20 years with the school district.
“He exemplifies and matches up with the feedback we got in our focus groups and what we’re looking for in our district,” Superintendent Brian Pulvino said. “I’m proud to be naming Mr. Murray as our principal, and he’s going to be following in some big shoes, but he is also going to have a system with a lot of structure and organization that’s there, and we’ll build on that and it will be a good time this summer to transition.”
The board also announced that new voting machines would be implemented for the May 17 election. The DS200 Digital Precinct Scanners will be set up at the Fulton War Memorial on Monday to ensure that they’re ready for use at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, when voting starts. The new machines will do all calculations and will be used to collect absentee ballot results as well. A representative from the company will be present at the Fulton War Memorial on election day in case assistance is needed.
The upcoming election day will be on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voting will take place at Fulton War Memorial, located at 609 W Broadway in Fulton. Voters will be able to vote on the FCSD’s 2022-23 budget, the school district’s Board of Education election, the Fulton Public Library’s proposition for additional funding and the library’s Board of Trustees election.
“It’s good that a number of school districts are moving in this direction, and I believe that it’s going to be a smooth process, so we’re looking forward to it,” Pulvino said.
There were numerous updates on projects at Tuesday night’s meeting, including capital improvements.
The 2019 capital improvement project with LeChase consists of multiple phases. Phase 1A focuses on site work, such as 95% replacement of all existing parking and bus loop pavement, curbing and sidewalk and dedicated drop-off loops at Fulton Junior High School and Volney Elementary School. The addition of a basketball court, parking area and drop-off loop at Lanigan Elementary is also included in this phase.
Phase 1B includes the installation of a generator and replacement of three storefront entries at the junior high school, and new cross-corridor doorways at Lanigan and Volney.
Phase 2A is fire alarm upgrades at G. Ray Bodley High School, Lanigan Elementary and Granby Elementary, and phase 2B consists of replacing turf, resurfacing the track and upgrades to bleachers and railings at the high school. The final phase, 2C, focuses on mechanical upgrades at the high school and Lanigan, Volney, Granby and Fairgrieve elementary schools.
According to the Spring 2022 Construction Manager Report, phase 1A was mostly completed last fall and is expected to be finished in May, as there were a few items left to complete that require favorable weather conditions.
Phase 1B was completed and has been financially closed out, and phase 2A has been ongoing since the fall. Progress was made on the fire alarm upgrades over spring break, as new systems were commissioned at the high school and Granby Elementary. The installation at Lanigan Elementary is still ongoing and is expected to be completed in May or June.
Phase 2B received a successful bid in December, and LeChase is currently working on project planning and coordination phases. Once work starts, access to the secondary gymnasium and stadium area will be limited, and the school district is working on a plan regarding building access and use to accommodate the upcoming work. The design process of phase 2C was submitted in April for review, approval anticipated for August. Once approved, bidding will proceed and work will continue in the spring of 2023. Due to delays and events surrounding the pandemic, last fall the contract between the school district and LeChase was extended by 22 months to October 2023, which is when phase 2C is estimated to be completed by.
Updates were also given on the energy performance contract with Siemans. According to the EPC Project Status by Facility Improvement Measure, the refurbishment for the cooling tower is being finalized this week and the lighting and destrat fans at various schools within the district are substantially complete, with minor things being completed this week. Most other aspects of the project are substantially complete. An energy performance contract is an agreement between a facility and an energy service provider, in this case National Grid, in which energy systems are installed or improved with the goal of increasing the energy efficiency of the facility in exchange for a portion of the savings that come as a result. An initial incentive of $133,080 was guaranteed, and the current anticipated incentive value is $227,966.
“It’s been a true collaborative partnership, putting these projects together and making them complement one another with timeframes and working together, so that’s turned out quite well,” Pulvino said.
