Brown into court

Alton D. Brown is led into the Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski by sheriff’s deputies during his murder trial last month. Brown and his co-defendant, Norman A. Newsome, were each found guilty of murder for their part in a botched drug robbery in Fulton. They were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday but lawyers for both men are asking a judge to set aside the jury’s verdict.

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — The sentencing of two men who were convicted in March of murder in a botched drug robbery has been delayed.

Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome were scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday in Oswego County Court, but in separate filings their lawyers asked Judge Karen Brandt Brown to set aside the jury’s verdict in the case.

