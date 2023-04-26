Alton D. Brown is led into the Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski by sheriff’s deputies during his murder trial last month. Brown and his co-defendant, Norman A. Newsome, were each found guilty of murder for their part in a botched drug robbery in Fulton. They were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday but lawyers for both men are asking a judge to set aside the jury’s verdict.
OSWEGO — The sentencing of two men who were convicted in March of murder in a botched drug robbery has been delayed.
Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome were scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday in Oswego County Court, but in separate filings their lawyers asked Judge Karen Brandt Brown to set aside the jury’s verdict in the case.
Under Article 330 of the Criminal Procedure Law, a defendant can make a motion for the court to set aside a jury’s conviction before sentencing if an issue raised on an appeal would require reversal as a matter of law by an appellate court.
A jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Brown and Newsome each guilty of all 12 counts in the indictment against them.
The trial was the first homicide case to go to trial in Oswego County since 2015. In exchange for pleading guilty before a trial, prosecutors had offered Brown a sentence of 25 years to life in prison and Newsome a sentence of 21 years to life.
Authorities said that Brown, Newsome and Britani Yerdon traveled to Fulton from Syracuse on the night of Dec. 3 2021, to rob drugs from Russell “Rusty” Bardin, a local drug dealer. The attempted robbery left Bardin severely wounded and his roommate, Aaron Smith, dead. Yerdon is serving 23 years to life in prison after pleading guilty last year.
Over four days of testimony, a jury composed of eight men and four women heard from 27 prosecution witnesses. Prosecutors also entered 74 exhibits into evidence. The defendants did not testify or present any witnesses in their defense.
In similar filings, lawyers for Brown and Newsome argued that three of the counts they were convicted on (first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree attempted robbery) should be dismissed as lesser included offenses of the felony murder charges.
They argued that the failure of the judge to give the jury a circumstantial evidence charge regarding the case and the failure of prosecutors to call Joseph Smith, the victim’s brother, as a witness were errors. They argued that the evidence was legally insufficient to as a matter of law to convict the defendants.
They also argued that prosecutors had failed to establish a conspiracy existed outside of text messages sent between Yerdon and Brown. And they argued that the judge allowing prosecutors to present “overly graphic” autopsy photos served no purpose other than to arouse the jurors’ passions and prejudice the defendants.
Brown’s lawyers also argued that prosecutors introduced evidence (a statement) that was unlawfully obtained after state police investigators failed to honor Brown’s decision to stop talking to them. And they said that evidence recovered from Brown’s phone (a photo of a handgun) was improper.
In a filing, prosecutors argued that defense lawyers were misrepresenting the law and that many of the issues raised had already been decided before or during the trial.
Brandt Brown previously denied a defense motion to dismiss all 12 counts of the indictment against each of the defendants as well as motions for circumstantial evidence and missing witness charges for the jury. She also previously heard arguments on Brown’s statements to investigators after he was pulled over on a traffic stop and found with cocaine.
Brandt Brown is expected to hear arguments today, though it’s not clear if she will rule on the defense motions in court or issue a decision at a later date.
