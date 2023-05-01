OSWEGO — A man accused of speeding and driving recklessly on a motorcycle and fleeing a traffic stop faces nearly a dozen charges.
Oswego police said patrol officers spotted a motorcycle driving recklessly near West Bridge and West First streets in Oswego. The incident occurred around 5:38 p.m. on April 10.
The motorcyclist was seen speeding and driving between lanes.
But when officers tried to stop the motorcycle, the rider failed to stop and sped away. Officers ended the attempted traffic stop and began investigating, police said.
Police said officers checked the city’s downtown security cameras and could see the motorcyclist in a group with several other riders. The officers didn’t immediately recognize the motorcyclist who sped off, but they knew several of the other people in the group and were able to work backward from there, police said.
Officers later identified the motorcyclist as Destin M. Clark, 24, of Fulton. They found him at his home and issued him numerous traffic tickets.
The charges against Clark include reckless driving, speed not reasonable and prudent, riding a motorcycle between lanes, moving from lane unsafely, improper/no signal, failure to comply with a lawful order, operating out of class, failure to yield right of way when entering roadway, failure to yield right of way at stop sign and, passed red signal.
Reckless driving is a misdemeanor.
Clark is scheduled to answer the charges in Oswego City Court on Thursday.
