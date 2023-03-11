FULTON — A woman whose mother was arrested last month for pushing her grandchildren into the Oswego River is now facing charges herself for letting her mother take her kids despite her history of mental health and drug problems.
As officers investigated the case, it became clear that the children’s mother, Crystina L. Mintonye, had also endangered their welfare, police said.
Officers worked with staff from the Department of Social Services on the investigation and eventually discovered that Crystina Mintonye, 23, and her husband, Richard C. Mintonye Jr., 19, both of Fulton, had a 2-month-old child together.
Police said that child weighed about 6 pounds and was not gaining weight properly.
According to the Mayo Clinic, healthy babies tend to gain about an ounce a day in the first few months after they’re born, or about four pounds in their first two months.
During interviews with the couple, they admitted to missing feedings, police said. The child was hospitalized for several days and, after receiving proper nutrition from hospital staff, gained weight steadily.
On Friday, police arrested the couple. They were each charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. Crystina Mintonye was also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child from the river incident in February.
They were held awaiting arraignment in Fulton City Court.
Fulton police Sgt. Lucas Hollenbeck would not provide specifics but said Friday that Family Court had become involved in the case and the three children were no longer in the couple’s custody.
Fulton police arrested Crystina Montoya’s mother, Heather M. Smith, 46, of Fulton, on Feb. 20 after she pushed her grandchildren, ages 3 and 5, into the river.
In a handwritten statement, Smith said she wasn’t trying to harm them.
“I knew the water was cold, but they’re only kids once, and the water was shallow, so I wanted to make some memories,” she said.
Smith was charged with two counts each of first-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, a felony and misdemeanor respectively. She was arraigned and released.
The incident in February began when Smith picked her granddaughters up at Crystina Mintonye’s house and walked them over to Smith’s mother’s house. Smith later walked with the girls to a spot on the Oswego River behind a fence off of South First Street.
“I wanted to show the girls where I used to fish and swim with their mom and aunts,” Smith said in her statement.
One of the girls wanted to go swimming and Smith told her she could but that she had to take her coat off. Smith said one of the children took all of her clothes off except her underwear and the other left her clothes on except for her boots and socks.
She said one of the girls asked her to count to three and then she was going to jump in. She counted twice but the girl didn’t jump, so the third time she pushed her in.
When the granddaughter went in the water she started crying. Smith said she helped her out of the water and then took her other granddaughter by the hand and started to put her into the water, though she went up only to her knees.
A criminal complaint said that Smith’s 5-year-old granddaughter could swim only “limitedly” and her 3-year-old granddaughter couldn’t swim at all. It also said that Smith’s ability to pull the children from the water was limited because she has no use of her left arm. Police said a thermometer showed that the river was about 36 degrees that day.
Crystina Mintonye said in a statement that she received a phone call from Smith around 4 p.m. saying that she had taken the girls swimming and they needed to go home to get warm. Her mother-in-law gave her a ride to pick the girls up.
When she got there one of her daughters was wearing clothes but they were soaking wet. The other wasn’t wearing the underwear and leggings she had on earlier.
“The girls were both screaming that they were cold and ‘Grandma is mean,’” Crystina Mintonye said. “I was yelling at her, asking her why she let the girls go swimming in the middle of the winter.”
The children were evaluated by EMS and showed no signs of obvious injury and were not taken to a hospital.
