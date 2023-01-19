MEXICO — Nearly two decades after Beck’s Hotel closed its doors, there is a plan for it to reopen as a café, restaurant and bar.
Christal Watters, and her daughter, Rebekah Watters, signed the official closing documents on Wednesday. The following morning, they were at the historic building with engineers and contractors, hammering out a plan for the building’s future.
Arguably the most recognized, and certainly most visible, structure in the village of Mexico, the two-story brick building claims the corner of state routes 3 and 104. Once regal, it bears the sadness of 20 years of emptiness. The once bustling restaurant, bar and hotel closed in 2003. Before it closed, Beck’s was known for its good food, lively bar and casual-classy restaurant.
The Watters are keenly aware of the building’s rocky recent past, but they say they are encouraged by the outpouring of support from the community.
“We are definitely up for the challenge,” said Rebekah Watters.
Originally from Pulaski, she bought a house in the village of Mexico nearly three years ago. She and Christal would often talk about the vacant building, and one particular day, Rebekah looked into the building’s history and discovered it was for sale.
There is some disagreement about whether mother or daughter made the original pitch to buy the building.
“I made the joke,” said Christal Watters. Then, pointing to Rebekah: “She took it seriously.”
They paid $99,900. The pair plan to open a café, serving breakfast and lunch, in the two front rooms of the hotel, by fall 2023. The full restaurant and bar will follow, with the entire project expected to take about two years, said Christal Watters. They plan to keep the building’s historical integrity, including the front staircase, bar, front doors and interior woodwork.
The process of gutting the building, and cleaning debris from years of neglect, have already begun. They said they were surprised to find the building is still structurally sound.
“It just shows it was built really well,” said Rebekah Watters.
The current structure dates back to 1897, when it was rebuilt following a fire that destroyed most of the block. John Beck bought the building in 1912, and for the next 68 years, it remained in the Beck family, solidifying its place in Mexico history.
In 1980, Beck’s was purchased by Harold and Anna Perau, who ran it as a bar, restaurant and hotel until they retired in the early 2000s. They put the business up for sale and leased it at least once. They sold the building in 2017, but plans for it to reopen didn’t materialize.
The Watters have applied for a grant through the Restore New York Communities Initiative, which is designed for redeveloping structures in neighborhoods and communities, but Christal Watters said the project will move forward regardless.
“I want to build it properly,” said Christal Watters. “We want to do it right the first time.”
Christal Watters has a background in accounting and human resources; Rebekah Watters used her degrees in physics and math to do some of the preliminary drawings for the business.
Many former Beck’s patrons say they are ecstatic at the prospect of having the business open again. In the 24 hours following social media posts about the new developments, the Beck’s Facebook page received nearly 300 shares, more than 1,200 followers and a slew of comments.
“People are saying, ‘That’s my hometown!’” said Rebekah Watters, who manages the marketing and social media for the business. She said the enthusiasm for the project is motivating, and they hope to capture the love the community has for Beck’s in every aspect of the new venture.
“We’re definitely not blind to that,” said Christal Watters. “We know we’re going to be able to lean on them.”
“People have soooo many stories,” said Rebekah Watters, and she is working on ways to bring the community into the fold with their memories of Beck’s.
Local leaders are optimistic, noting that the building needs many improvements.
“There is nothing I would like more than to have Beck’s active again,” said Mexico Village Mayor Terry Grimshaw.
Judy Greenway, Mexico town historian, said she is especially happy the building will be saved, and not replaced. “I hate to see old buildings torn down,” she said. “I’m glad to see this is moving forward.”
On the first day as the new owners of Beck’s, Christal and Rebekah Watters turned the key to the building and strung tiny white lights in the front windows, a symbolic gesture, said Rebekah, “to let everyone know we’re here.”
