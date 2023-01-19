Watters at Beck Hotel

Rebekah Watters, left, and her mother, Christal Watters, have purchased the vacant Beck’s Hotel in Mexico. The front doors are original to the 1897 building.

 Photo provided

MEXICO — Nearly two decades after Beck’s Hotel closed its doors, there is a plan for it to reopen as a café, restaurant and bar.

Christal Watters, and her daughter, Rebekah Watters, signed the official closing documents on Wednesday. The following morning, they were at the historic building with engineers and contractors, hammering out a plan for the building’s future.

