bog buck moth

The bog buck moth lives only in Oswego County and across the lake in Ontario in areas that have healthy populations of bog buckbean, the moth’s host plant. After some 30 years of consideration, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service this past week added the bog buck moth to the endangered species list.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Not many people think about moths, unless they’re outside at night in the summertime.  

In the U.S., the bog buck moth is found only in Oswego County.

