OSWEGO — Not many people think about moths, unless they’re outside at night in the summertime.
In the U.S., the bog buck moth is found only in Oswego County.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service, after 30 years of consideration, added the bog buck moth to the endangered species list.
“I’m glad the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is finally protecting this highly vulnerable moth, but it really shouldn’t have taken three decades to do so,” said Tamara Strobel, staff scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, a charitable organization whose main office is in Tucson, Arizona.
“First, they are only found where the plant bog buckbean is found — as it’s a host plant for the larval stage of the moth,” said Strobel in an email, “but, other places where buckbean has been noted do not seem to hold populations of the bog buck moth.
“These extraordinary little moths live in one of the most diverse types of wetlands, and the government should have protected their critical habitat to give them the best chance to recover,” Strobel said.
Dr. Karen Sime, professor and associate chair of biological sciences at SUNY Oswego, has been studying this moth for more than 10 years.
“The bog buckmoth was first discovered by scientists in the late 1970s, and since then has been spotted in 10 locations,” said Sime via email. “Most of those populations have vanished over the last 20 or so years due to alteration of habitat.”
The bog buck moth lives only in fens — peat-accumulating wetlands — found in Oswego County and across the lake in Ontario, that have healthy populations of bog buckbean, the moth’s host plant. The moth’s unique and narrow habitat niche is listed as vulnerable in New York State and occupies less than 1% of the state.
Invasive plants, surface flooding, nutrient runoff and climate change have left populations isolated from each other and vulnerable to extinction.
“We don’t know the full extent of what happens if one species is wiped out, but the consequences are profound,” said Strobel. “Our planet is facing a global extinction crisis never witnessed by humankind. Each time a species goes extinct, the world around us unravels a little bit, and the current extinction crisis is entirely of our own making — due to more than a century of habitat destruction, pollution, the spread of invasive species, overharvesting from the wild, climate change, and population growth.”
The fen habitat is very gentle where one slight difference can completely alter its makeup.
“Fens are low-nitrogen habitats,” said Sime, “so nitrogen inputs from fertilizer (e.g., runoff from lawns, septic systems, or agriculture) can quickly and dramatically change the vegetation, eliminating the buckbean.”
Shifts in the climate can also be unfriendly to this moth.
“The moths cannot survive sustained flooding,” Sime said. “Weeks of unusually high water levels will drown the eggs and make it impossible for the caterpillars to move from plant to plant.” In 1991, the Fish and Wildlife Service identified the bog buck moth as a candidate species for listing.
In 2016, the agency added the bog buck moth to its National Listing Workplan on its own initiative without receiving a petition to list the species from an outside organization.
“It’s refreshing to see the Fish and Wildlife Service take the initiative to extend protections to the bog moth,” said Strobel. “But in the midst of the extinction crisis the world faces, such actions should be the rule, not the exception.”
NatureServe, another charitable organization, estimated there are between 2,000 and 10,000 individual moths left in the world.
Only four population groups currently survive — two in Canada and two in Oswego County. All four live in boggy areas around Lake Ontario.
Strobel cites the encroachment of humans and other factors on the dwindling of the habitats where these moths live.
“Preserving their habitat, fens, is also important,” said Strobel. “These fens help maintain stream water quality and will also preserve other species specifically adapted to this habitat.”
Scientists at the Center for Biological Diversity are not only concerned with the moth’s survival, but the more existential crisis of the planet’s survival.
