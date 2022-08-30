Oswego County Yakkers

A total of over 1,100 pounds of water chestnuts were collected by the Yakkers for their pull. From left to right are Carl and Barb Salvagin, Rena Bastian, Lisa Baldwin, Ellen Wahl, Kathy Fenlon, granddaughter Luna Wahl, Perry Beesch, Rick Kaulfuss, Maggie Bocsor, Dick Drosse and Mike Tafler.

 Naneen Drosse photo

MINETTO — Working in cooperation with the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, 13 members of the local Oswego paddling group, the Oswego County Yakkers, participated recently in a pull/removal of the invasive water chestnuts found at Minetto. 

The main section, a matted area, was worked on, located just north of the Minetto Bridge on the west side.  

