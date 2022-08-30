A total of over 1,100 pounds of water chestnuts were collected by the Yakkers for their pull. From left to right are Carl and Barb Salvagin, Rena Bastian, Lisa Baldwin, Ellen Wahl, Kathy Fenlon, granddaughter Luna Wahl, Perry Beesch, Rick Kaulfuss, Maggie Bocsor, Dick Drosse and Mike Tafler.
MINETTO — Working in cooperation with the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, 13 members of the local Oswego paddling group, the Oswego County Yakkers, participated recently in a pull/removal of the invasive water chestnuts found at Minetto.
The main section, a matted area, was worked on, located just north of the Minetto Bridge on the west side.
Other smaller sections along the local shoreline were also attacked. Basically, the top rosettes with their nutlets and short portion of the stem were removed.
The water chestnuts are an invasive plant that if left to grow can form large matted areas, adversely affecting the natural water inhabitants and clogging waterways and water intakes of the locks.
The top of the plant, seen on the water surface, is known as a rosette. The plant produces multiple nuts, which then in turn, produce more water chestnuts. The nuts can stay dormant for over six years before sprouting.
A good portion of the mat was removed, with a total of 37 bags of water chestnuts collected. Weighing several bags, the average weight was about 30-plus pounds. That’s over 1,100 pounds of water chestnuts collected and disposed of by composting.
“We hope all along or on the river, people will help to eradicate these invasive plants,” said Dick Drosse, coordinator for the Minetto water chestnut pull. “It works!”
