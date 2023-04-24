HASTINGS — A woman told police that she went to her ex-boyfriend’s home to help him through a difficult emotional state but ended up being held at knifepoint and gunpoint and raped.

At about 6:45 a.m. on April 17, Oswego County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house at 251 Bardeen Road in Hastings, about a mile west of U.S. Route 11, for a report of a domestic dispute with a woman being held against her will there.

