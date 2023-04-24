HASTINGS — A woman told police that she went to her ex-boyfriend’s home to help him through a difficult emotional state but ended up being held at knifepoint and gunpoint and raped.
At about 6:45 a.m. on April 17, Oswego County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house at 251 Bardeen Road in Hastings, about a mile west of U.S. Route 11, for a report of a domestic dispute with a woman being held against her will there.
In a statement to investigators, a 44-year-old grandmother said she had spent the previous day doing errands and that around 9:30 p.m. on April 16 she checked her Facebook messages and saw a message from Jeffrey L. Corbin that said, “I need you.”
The woman had previously dated Corbin for 10 years and said she knew when he said that it meant he was in an “emotional state” and needed someone he could talk things through with.
The woman thought Corbin just needed someone to talk to and messaged him that she was on her way. She arrived at his house around 10 p.m. and another woman, who had been staying with Corbin for a few weeks, showed up. The women got into an argument, and the 44-year-old said the other woman called her a whore, grabbed her by the throat and the woman’s pit bull bit her leg. The woman then left, leaving the 44-year-old and Corbin alone.
“Jeff started giving me beers and kept making me drink more,” she said, adding that she thought she drank 12 beers. “After that, he flipped, and that’s when he got the knife out.”
She described the knife as eight inches long and serrated on one side. Over the next four hours, Corbin had the knife with him the entire time. The woman said he alternated between being “compassionate and angry.”
“Jeff put the knife up to my throat and said he was going to kill me and it was going to be a murder-suicide,” she said. “Jeff was smoking something white out of a bong all night that smelled like garbage.”
Corbin cut her under her chin and poked her abdomen and arms with the knife.
Later, he got a .22-caliber rifle out of the gun cabinet in his bedroom.
He began asking her questions because he thought she was having an affair, the woman said. He poked her in the head with the gun and accused her of lying.
Corbin is accused of eventually taking the woman to his bedroom at knifepoint and repeatedly raping her.
The sheriff’s office said she had her cellphone with her and texted several people that she needed help. Two people subsequently called 911. Deputies arrested Corbin at the scene without incident. The woman was taken to a hospital.
Sheriff’s deputies later executed a search warrant at Corbin’s 251 Bardeen Road home. They seized two guns and found several realistic imitation guns.
The sheriff’s office said Corbin is a convicted felon.
Corbin is listed as a Level Two sex offender, according to records from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. He was convicted in 2008 of third-degree rape (victim less than 17 year old, perpetrator 21 years or more) in Oswego County.
Corbin, 50, was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act, second-degree assault, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree coercion and second-degree menacing.
The sheriff’s office applied for and received a temporary extreme risk protection order, or Red Flag order, against Corbin.
The Red Flag Law is meant to prevent someone who shows signs of being a threat to themselves or others from buying or possessing firearms. Authorities must show probable cause to believe that someone is likely to engage in conduct that would cause serious harm.
