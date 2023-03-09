PULASKI — Mark Moody moved like an exhausted prizefighter as he and another prosecutor lugged a cart into the parking lot outside the Barclay Courthouse and began loading cardboard cartons bulging with documents and evidence into the back of a car.

Following a four-day murder trial, a jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning guilty verdicts on Wednesday for Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome. The 12-count indictment included charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, burglary, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.

