PULASKI — Mark Moody moved like an exhausted prizefighter as he and another prosecutor lugged a cart into the parking lot outside the Barclay Courthouse and began loading cardboard cartons bulging with documents and evidence into the back of a car.
Following a four-day murder trial, a jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning guilty verdicts on Wednesday for Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome. The 12-count indictment included charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, burglary, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.
The trial, which began on Feb. 27 with jury selection, was the first homicide case to go to trial in Oswego County since 2015. It was a complicated case with mountains of evidence to sort through, including DNA, ballistics evidence and hours of video.
For Moody, who is chief assistant district attorney, the timing complicated his desire to replace his boss, DA Greg Oakes, who is not running for reelection this year.
Candidates couldn’t begin collecting the necessary 1,000 designating petition signatures to run for DA until Feb. 28. They must be filed in early April for the June 27 primary. Moody said the trial date was set before he knew he would be running for DA, but that he had no regrets.
“This was far more important than whatever my own personal ambitions were to be DA — or anything else, for that matter,” he said after the verdict.
Brown, Newsome and Britani Yerdon were accused of driving to Fulton on the night of Dec. 3, 2021, to rob drugs from Russell Bardin.
The botched robbery ended with Bardin wounded and his roommate, Aaron Smith, dead. Yerdon is serving 23 years to life in prison after pleading guilty last year. Sentencing for Brown and Newsome is set for April 27.
“These two people got justice, Aaron Smith got justice and Rusty Bardin got justice,” he said. “That matters to me more than getting elected to something.”
Moody and attorney Anthony DiMartino crisscrossed the county in January and February to meet with members of town and city Republican committees to seek their endorsements ahead of the Oswego County Republican Committee’s endorsement meeting. When the committee met on Feb. 16, it endorsed DiMartino.
One of the biggest advantages to receiving the endorsement is receiving help from a network of volunteers with the process of collecting petitions.
Since Republicans in Oswego County enjoy a 2-to-1 enrollment advantage over Democrats, winning the primary usually lets a candidate to sail to victory in the general election.
Moody would have faced a difficult path to getting on the ballot without party backing.
The only Republicans in recent memory to successfully run in primaries without party support are Sheriff Don Hilton in 2018 and former Judge Walter Hafner Jr. in 1998 and 2008.
Hilton and Hafner said collecting petition signatures without party support is a difficult, time-consuming task, especially now that the local primary is held in June instead of September.
In the weeks leading up to the trial Moody was already juggling the demands of his job and running for office.
He said that between meeting with committees and trial preparation, he was working seven days a week and putting in close to 80 hours.
Bill Fitzpatrick, the longtime Onondaga County DA and Moody’s former boss, said last month that the preparation involved in a murder case could be grueling.
And once a murder trial begins, it monopolizes a prosecutor’s time and focus.
“When you’re in trial on a murder case, it’s 24/7,” Fitzpatrick said. “You live and breathe the case until the jury reaches a verdict; it’s not like he can go knock on doors after court each day.”
