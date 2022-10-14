DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — President Daniel J. Myers, Ph.D., of Misericordia University, has created a scholarship for his alma mater, Pulaski High School, with the Jack Jennings Pulaski Scholarship.
The Misericordia University Jack Jennings Pulaski High School Scholarship (MUJJPHS) is in honor of Pulaski alum, educator, and coach Jack Jennings.
“This is a tremendous honor,” Jennings said. “I’m very grateful to Misericordia University, and to Dr. Myers. I know this scholarship is going to have a big impact on students’ lives after high school.”
“I can’t think of many people who are more deserving of this than Jack,” Myers said. “He is a perfect example of what Pulaski is all about.”
Jennings was the band director and coach for football, cross country, track, and volleyball at Pulaski High School. He retired after 33 years of teaching and is beloved by the local community. The scholarship will be awarded to one senior at Pulaski High School annually. The scholarship is worth $20,000 annually and is automatically renewable for four years with a maximum of $80,000.
To be eligible, a senior attending Pulaski High School must have a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average at the end of their junior year in high school. The student must be formally admitted to Misericordia University by Dec. 1 of their senior year and submit their application for the MUJJPHS by Jan. 15.
The application will have basic information about academic performance, co-curricular activities, and a 500-word essay that will need to be completed.
The process will start with up to five candidates selected for interviews. They will meet with the Misericordia University Scholarship committee. All candidates will be informed of the decision within one week of the interview process. All participants who are not selected for the MUJJPHS will receive a $500 annual dean’s award as long as they are enrolled at Misericordia University.
Myers assumed the university presidency on July 1, 2021. He is the 15th president in the institution’s 96-year history. He previously served as provost at American University and Marquette University. Before that, he spent 17 years at the University of Notre Dame, serving as vice president and associate provost for faculty affairs, associate dean in the College of Arts and Letters, and as chair of the department of sociology.
Myers had also been the faculty development and research director in the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, and he founded and directed the Center for the Study of Social Movements.
Myers earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs from Ohio State University, before completing a master’s degree and a doctorate in sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a well-known expert in the study of collective behavior and social movements. He has published books and articles primarily focused on protest and unrest, the diffusion of social phenomena, social psychology, and urban politics. He has won awards for both his research and teaching.
