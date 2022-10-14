Misericordia scholarship Pulaski

Jack Jennings (left), a longtime teacher at Pulaski Academy and Central School, is pictured with Misericordia President Dr. Daniel J. Myers.

 Photo provided

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — President Daniel J. Myers, Ph.D., of Misericordia University, has created a scholarship for his alma mater, Pulaski High School, with the Jack Jennings Pulaski Scholarship.

The Misericordia University Jack Jennings Pulaski High School Scholarship (MUJJPHS) is in honor of Pulaski alum, educator, and coach Jack Jennings.

