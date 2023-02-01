TOWN OF OSWEGO — Somewhere, Dr. Mary Walker is smiling.
The pioneering doctor, women’s rights advocate and Medal of Honor recipient once lamented that she would have to die before people would know who she was or what she had done.
“It is a shame that people who lead reforms in this world are not appreciated until after they are dead; then the world pays its tributes. …”
On Wednesday, the United States Mint announced that Walker was one of five women whose image will appear on the quarter in 2024 as part of the American Women Quarters Program, which highlights the accomplishments and contributions of American women.
After the Mint’s announcement, Oswego Town Historian George DeMass could finally share that he had been helping the Mint answer questions about Walker for several years as its artists worked on various designs for her coin. Walker was born and raised in the town of Oswego and is buried there.
At a gathering on Wednesday beside a statue of Walker outside the town hall, DeMass praised Walker and highlighted her connection to the area, noting she was born not far from the town hall, where several dozen people had assembled for the event.
Walker was born in the town of Oswego on Bunker Hill Road in 1832. Her abolitionist parents encouraged her to question everything and pursue education, and she remained a non-conformist throughout her life. She lived and taught in the area before graduating from Central Medical College in Syracuse in 1855, the second woman in the U.S. to become a medical doctor.
When the Civil War broke out, she wanted to join the Union army as a surgeon but wasn’t allowed because she was a woman, so she volunteered at a hospital.
She worked as an unpaid surgeon near the front lines after the Union defeat at Fredericksburg before being appointed a civilian contract surgeon. Walker routinely crossed the lines to treat civilians; during one such foray in 1864, she was captured. She spent four months in a Richmond prison before being released in an exchange with other doctors.
She was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1865, even though she was a civilian who had never been commissioned as an officer, the only woman to receive the decoration.
Walker was an outspoken advocate for women’s rights, including dress reform and the right to vote.
She died in 1919 and is buried in Rural Cemetery in the town of Oswego.
DeMass said honoring Walker was important because she was frequently ridiculed and ostracized during her life for her views on issues such as women’s dress and suffrage, even by other women.
“She was ahead of her time,” he said. “She was a visionary.”
Putting Walker on a quarter is just the latest honor she has received. The National Medal of Honor Museum in Texas and the National Medal of Honor Heritage Museum in Tennessee have permanent exhibits on her, and a 20-cent stamp commemorating Walker was issued in 1982.
And an Army post, Fort A.P. Hill, Va., will soon be named Fort Walker in her honor as part of the federal government’s effort to rename facilities that honor Confederate officers.
The Mint will release the designs of the quarters featuring Walker and four other women in the summer.
“All of the women being honored have lived remarkable and multi-faceted lives, and have made a significant impact on our Nation in their own unique way,” said Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson.
“The women pioneered change during their lifetimes, not yielding to the status quo imparted during their lives. By honoring these pioneering women, the Mint continues to connect America through coins, which are like small works of art in your pocket.”
