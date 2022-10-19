MINETTO — Concerned residents in Minetto gathered at the town hall Tuesday night hoping representatives from an energy company and town officials would shed some light on a proposed solar farm off of Route 48.

The Albany-based Cipriani Energy Group came back before the Minetto Zoning Board of Appeals, almost one year since its last appearance, to discuss plans to install a 4.5 megawatt solar farm off of the 2900 block of Route 48 in Minetto, a residential area.

