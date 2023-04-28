The Midway Drive-In opens May 5 for its 75th year. The Nagelschmidt family, of Fulton, has owned the business since 1987. Judy Nagelschmidt, far right, and her late husband, John Nagelschmidt V, began working at the drive-in as students in 1961. Also pictured from left are Bill Hayden, Heidi Nagelschmidt, and John Nagelschmidt VI.
MINETTO — It would be easy to brag about 75 years in business. But the marquee sign in front of the Midway Drive-In, boasting its “diamond anniversary,” seems inadequate for an enterprise whose history some might consider the stuff of legends. It has survived — and thrived — in spite of a storm that destroyed the massive screen, the unexpected death of one of its owners, and a two-year pandemic.
The Midway has been a part of the Nagelschmidt family for 57 years. As one of only about 300 drive-in theaters currently operating in the United States, it is ranked near the top for the longest-running. Yet as drive-ins continue to fadeaway — there were more than 4,000 nationwide in the 1950s — the Midway is enjoying solid footing that seems unshakeable.
Paul Raymond, 32, of Pennellville, has been pulling his car into a Midway Drive-In spot for as far back as he can recall. His mother would bring him and his brother there when they were small; the 20-minute trip to Minetto seemed like an adventure. It was exciting to get there early enough to have time to play in the grassy, open field in front of the screen, said Raymond. Frisbees, soccer balls, and other outdoor events took place there before dusk.
“There’s something about it,” Raymond said. “A feeling that you get when they start the speakers.”
In the summer of 2012, when the Midway offered a quadruple feature, Raymond and a friend headed there in a pickup truck they’d rigged with a special drive-in-theater seat in the bed.
“We were driving home, and the sun was coming up,” Raymond said. “It was definitely one of those moments you don’t forget.”
Nostalgia is an undeniable force at the Midway, which retains the character and charm of the mid-1900s, when drive-in theaters were the rage.
Judy and John Nagelschmidt V began working at the Midway in 1961 as high school students. By 1966, they were managing the theater, and they bought it in 1987.
“He loved it. I liked it,” said Judy Nagelschmidt with a laugh. It was a second job for John V, who was a high school science teacher until he retired. He never retired from the Midway. An accident took his life in 2017; he was 73.
John V and Judy purchased the theater in 1987. Their children, Heidi Nagelschmidt and John VI, who were born into the business and spent every summer at the Midway, work alongside their mother to open the theater every season.
“I knew neither of them would give up on their father’s dream,” said Judy.
While the family struggled with their grief, there was really no question that they would continue, agree Heidi and John VI.
Their father was known for his ability to fix anything, and undertake every project; their biggest worry was maintenance. The original buildings still stand — concessions, ticket booths, even the projection room.
Then came a project that was almost too much for even John Nagelschmidt V. In July 2014 a storm destroyed the 66-year-old screen. Even John wasn’t convinced the theater could reopen, his son recalled.
The business was underinsured, and the $225,000 price tag of a new screen was about $100,000 more than the family could handle. Just a year earlier, in 2013, the theater switched from film to digital — a huge investment in cash, and a recommitment to keep the theater going.
Yet a perfect storm of silver linings was about to move through, and prove even more powerful than the winds that nearly swept the Midway away for good. A local Girl Scouts group began selling T-shirts as a fundraiser for the drive-in — an idea that John V thought was touching, but that would probably be ineffective in the face of a $100,000 shortfall for the new screen.
But it was July, and Oswego’s mammoth Harborfest was coming, and along with it thousands of people — many of them former residents who would already be nostalgic about the area. A T-shirt booth at Harborfest, which also took in cash donations, brought in nearly $35,000. More fundraisers followed, and within weeks, there was enough financial support to supplement the insurance reimbursement and fund a new screen.
The Nagelschmidts each struggle with emotions when talking about the community’s support of the Midway, yet they are grateful for the opportunity to continue, and each season brings a sense of renewal and excitement.
Judy Nagelschmidt said it’s easy to find inspiration. Watching so many people gathered together to do something as simple and wholesome as watch a movie is an incredible feeling, she said.
“It’s inclusive,” she said. “When customers come through and buy that ticket, they’re all here to watch the movie together. They’re not anything other than that. They just leave everything outside once you get to the ticket booth.”
The ticket booth happens to be Heidi Nagelschmidt’s favorite place on the theater grounds.
“I feel closest to my dad there,” she says.
The theater is known for its double, sometimes triple, features. The original thought was to give patrons the best bang for their buck, and it became immensely popular, said John Nagelschmidt VI.
Kimberlee Keener, 62, an Oswego County native who moved to South Carolina in 2005, said summers at the Midway included memories of riding in the family station wagon, and one very special occasion where they won the pizza giveaway at intermission (yes, that’s still a thing).
“My heart is in that place,” said Keener.
Sure, the nostalgia of the Midway Drive-In is undeniable, and the movies are always the latest releases. But that’s not all that’s kept him coming back all these years, admits Paul Raymond.
