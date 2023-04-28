Midway Drive-In 75th Year

The Midway Drive-In opens May 5 for its 75th year. The Nagelschmidt family, of Fulton, has owned the business since 1987. Judy Nagelschmidt, far right, and her late husband, John Nagelschmidt V, began working at the drive-in as students in 1961. Also pictured from left are Bill Hayden, Heidi Nagelschmidt, and John Nagelschmidt VI.

 Allison Kanaley photo

MINETTO — It would be easy to brag about 75 years in business. But the marquee sign in front of the Midway Drive-In, boasting its “diamond anniversary,” seems inadequate for an enterprise whose history some might consider the stuff of legends. It has survived — and thrived — in spite of a storm that destroyed the massive screen, the unexpected death of one of its owners, and a two-year pandemic.

The Midway has been a part of the Nagelschmidt family for 57 years. As one of only about 300 drive-in theaters currently operating in the United States, it is ranked near the top for the longest-running. Yet as drive-ins continue to fadeaway — there were more than 4,000 nationwide in the 1950s — the Midway is enjoying solid footing that seems unshakeable.

