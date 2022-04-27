MINETTO — American Legion Post 486 in Minetto will dedicate a new monument honoring Afghanistan veterans on Memorial Day.
“The idea came about at our American Legion meeting, and all the men thought it would be a great idea to get a stone monument for the veterans of Afghanistan who gave the ultimate sacrifice, because there’s stones here for all of the wars except Afghanistan,” Post 486 Commander Donald Phillips said.
The memorial has been in the works since last year and the monument was made locally by Oswego County Monuments. The members of Post 486 felt that those who served in Afghanistan deserved a tribute for their dedication and service, so they came together to make the idea a reality.
The American Legion funded the project, which cost close to $3,300.
“It was well worth every penny,” Phillips said.
The monument was set at the park on Monday, and will be covered up until the official unveiling on Memorial Day. The American Legion is hoping that local Afghanistan veterans will come to the memorial service.
“We are going to have a dedication to the Afghanistan veterans who lost their lives at this year’s memorial service in Minetto,” Phillips said. “Any Afghanistan veterans in the area, you’re welcome to attend.”
The stone monument matches the others at the park, one for each campaign the American military has served in. Inscribed in the monument are the words, “Afghanistan Campaign 2001-2021, dedicated to those who served.”
The new monument will be unveiled at a memorial service on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. The memorial is located at Veterans’ Memorial Park, across the street from the Minetto Town Hall.
