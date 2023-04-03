I’m neither an impulsive person nor a “car guy.” But a few years ago — actually on the very day I retired in 2012 — I did one of the most spontaneous, illogical things I’ve ever done. I bought a car.
Of course, nearly every adult has bought a car at one time or another, and this was probably the 10th or 11th one that I’ve bought during my lifetime. But what made this one different was that the car was a classic, a 1973 Mercury Cougar convertible. (In the old days, a salesman would’ve said, “She’s a beauty.” But for fear of getting the pronoun police of 2023 mad at me, I will use the pronoun “it” when referring to the vehicle for the rest of this piece.)
I didn’t NEED a car. I didn’t really WANT a car, but I bought the car anyway. Maybe it was the emotion of retiring that week; maybe it was my wife’s enthusiastic (and monetary) support of the purchase; maybe it was the car’s cool-looking, metallic, medium-brown color with the white ragtop; maybe it was the link that this vehicle provided with the mid-1970s — my coming-of-age years when I learned to drive.
Who knows? Like I said, spontaneous.
I’m writing about the car now because it rolled off a Michigan assembly line 50 years ago this month, so I’m celebrating its 50th birthday, and let’s face it, convertible season is right around the corner.
My friends who know cars still think it’s a shame that someone (like me) who knows almost nothing about cars owns a beauty like this. Like many non-car-guys, I only know where the key goes, where the gas cap is, and the emergency road service number for AAA.
You may have seen me cruising around town during the past few summers. The car turns heads, getting reactions from people ages 5-85. True motorheads often give me the thumbs up sign of approval, to which I always respond in-kind. When kids shout “cool car,” I give them a toot of the macho-sounding, ‘70s-era horn, a welcome blast from the past compared to today’s cars with their high-pitched beeps that sound like the Road Runner (the cartoon character, not the Plymouth of the same name). Parked by the lake at Rudy’s one night last summer, the car drew the attention of a group of three or four men (probably REAL car guys). I watched from afar as they circled the car a few times, checked the odometer (88,000 original miles), and inspected the window sticker to confirm their guesses about year, make and model.
One of the more interesting encounters I’ve had with the car was on County Route 85, one morning when I happened upon a highway department crew that had narrowed traffic to one lane to do some road work. A couple of the guys stopped what they were doing and gave me a nod of approval while I was stopped by the flagman. When it was time for me to proceed, the flagman said, “Sweet ride; light ‘em up!” Even a non-motorhead like me knows that “light ‘em up” means burn some rubber. Apparently, the OK from a highway worker gave me the courage to punch the accelerator, squealing the tires and leaving a patch of black on the pavement, and the smell of burning rubber in the air.
The car isn’t in pristine condition. Like its owner, it shows its age both mechanically and cosmetically. But it reflects the time period in which it was made, with accessories young people can’t comprehend. The high-beam switch for the headlights is not on the steering column like most modern-day vehicles; instead, there’s a button on the floorboard that the driver can only reach by fully extending his/her left foot. There are also three ashtrays (two in the backseat, one in the front console) because nearly everyone in the early ‘70s smoked. And there’s a section of the upper front windshield that is tinted green — an add-on option that cost the original owner an extra $13.87.
My Cougar has a 351 Cleveland engine under the hood, which my longtime friend and mechanic Mike Atutis called “the money shot of this car.” Again, I’m not a car guy, but apparently that’s a good thing.
I’ve been able to piece together the history of this car that is now five decades old thanks to the short list of previous owners. You’d think a car of this vintage would have a bunch of owners, but there have been only two others. The first owner was Harold Schaffer of Merritt Island, Florida. He must’ve been mechanically inclined since he was an engineer at the Kennedy Space Center. The car’s second caretaker was my cousin Bill Bellow, an industrial arts/technology teacher, who is most definitely a car guy.
I was drawn to this car because there were lots of convertibles around when I was kid, with the peak production year being 1965, when over a half-million were produced. Sales declined gradually, decade by decade, until 1972 when the big-three automakers, combined, produced only 72,000 convertibles. So, what changed? A Ford executive surmised, at the time, that the drop-off in convertible sales was primarily due to air-conditioning being offered in most other cars. According to a Miami Herald article that was in my car’s glove box, 1973 was actually the year that Ford/Mercury suspended its convertible production. Just a couple of months after my car was manufactured, the final 1973 Mercury Cougar ragtop convertible (just like mine), came off the same Dearborn, Michigan, assembly line.
The previous owners not only took care of the car, but also saved the original window sticker. I’ve had some overtures to sell the car, and I currently need a minivan to fit all the grandkids’ car seats, but so far, I haven’t been able to part with the old Cougar. When I do decide to sell, it’s safe to say it’d be for considerably more than the original sticker price of $4,482.12, because she’s gotten better with age.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine. He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
