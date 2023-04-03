I’m neither an impulsive person nor a “car guy.” But a few years ago — actually on the very day I retired in 2012 — I did one of the most spontaneous, illogical things I’ve ever done. I bought a car.

Of course, nearly every adult has bought a car at one time or another, and this was probably the 10th or 11th one that I’ve bought during my lifetime. But what made this one different was that the car was a classic, a 1973 Mercury Cougar convertible. (In the old days, a salesman would’ve said, “She’s a beauty.” But for fear of getting the pronoun police of 2023 mad at me, I will use the pronoun “it” when referring to the vehicle for the rest of this piece.)

