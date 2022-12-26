OSWEGO — The measure to give Oswego County lawmakers pay raises occupied far more time and attention, sparking debate and attracting a stream of speakers during the public hearing.

But when it was over, and the legislators had voted themselves pay raises, Chairman James Weatherup, R-Hastings, immediately moved on to one of the more mundane tasks before the chamber, a boilerplate resolution setting the time and place for the 2023 organizational meeting.

