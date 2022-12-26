OSWEGO — The measure to give Oswego County lawmakers pay raises occupied far more time and attention, sparking debate and attracting a stream of speakers during the public hearing.
But when it was over, and the legislators had voted themselves pay raises, Chairman James Weatherup, R-Hastings, immediately moved on to one of the more mundane tasks before the chamber, a boilerplate resolution setting the time and place for the 2023 organizational meeting.
The resolution would’ve set the meeting for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m., in the County Office Building. When Weatherup asked if there was any discussion, Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, raised his hand.
“Mr. Chairman, I’d like to make an amendment to this and move the time to 7 p.m. so the public can attend, not at 2 p.m.,” Castiglia said.
Several legislators rolled their eyes as Castiglia spoke. Legislator Marie Schadt, D-Minetto, seconded the amendment, which promptly proceeded to a vote and was defeated 22-2. The original resolution passed 22-2.
The whole episode lasted barely a minute but highlighted a longstanding campaign by the 25-seat chamber’s Democratic minority to prod Republicans into doing more to increase public access to legislature meetings.
Castiglia said they’ve raised the meeting time issue repeatedly in the past, to no avail.
“We’ve tried to get more evening meetings so that we can get more public input and more public participation and more public eyes on what’s going on with government,” he said.
Sixteen of the legislature’s meetings occurred at 2 p.m. in 2022 and 2021. Six happened at 7 p.m. The legislature’s lengthy year-end meetings began at 2 p.m., adjourned for a break, and resumed at 7 p.m. Regardless of when they’re held, legislature meetings are public and include a comment period. And video recordings of meetings are eventually posted online.
Castiglia and Schadt argue that holding the meetings at 2 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. effectively excludes most average citizens who work during the day from seeing their government function in person and voicing their concerns.
“It is absurd and insulting and demeaning to the public to not offer them the chance to come after work,” Schadt said, adding that towns and villages generally hold evening meetings. “I just think Oswego County needs to be more user-friendly to the taxpayer.”
It’s not clear why the county legislature has held most meetings in the middle of the day. Weatherup and Majority Leader Nathan Emmons, R-Oswego, did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
“The big question is why are the Republicans afraid to have an evening meeting with public participation,” Castiglia said. “Because they’re afraid of what they’re going to hear.”
Legislators got an earful at their Dec. 15 meeting before the vote on raising their pay. Most resolutions pass through the legislature without opposition and are the sort of boring, uncontroversial measures that keep the wheels of government turning, but numerous people spoke against the pay raises at the public hearing.
The timing of the meetings is part of a larger transparency issue, Castiglia said.
While the county does post the time and place of meetings along with agendas, it intentionally publicizes minimal information about what will be discussed, making it incumbent upon citizens to figure it out.
Many who spoke at the hearing were unaware of the impending vote on legislator raises until Castiglia raised the issue on social media and in letters to the editor, he said.
“And those raises were important to all those people who came and spoke,” Castiglia said.
The argument to move government meetings to the evening to make them more accessible to the public has a lot of merits, but there’s historically been resistance to it, said Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship.
“The 2 p.m. is more convenient for the office holder than a later meeting in the evening,” Reeher said. “The resistance often comes from the fact that it’s often less convenient for them to have it in the evening.”
Many local elected officials are retired and can easily meet during the day. Reeher said those that have day jobs are usually able to fit midday meetings into their schedule because employers tend to like that employees are civically engaged and enjoy the positive publicity of having someone in government.
“They feel it’s good in a lot of ways,” he said. “So usually if they go to their supervisor or boss and say I’ve got this regular meeting, they’re usually able to accommodate it.”
While having evening meetings avoids work conflict, it can cut both ways.
Lawmakers and citizens can run into conflicts with dinner, spending time with family or taking their kids to evening events, Reeher said.
“Going into the job you know you’re going to meet with constituents in the evening, you’re going to have meetings go late,” Schadt said. “That’s part of it.”
Reeher said there are many different ways government can encourage civic engagement by making it easier for citizens to find out what’s happening in government and easier to comment and participate.
For example, governments can make meetings more accessible by live-streaming and recording them and then making them available online later. They can enable live participation through a service such as Zoom, Reeher said, which would allow the public to comment in a chat box or empower them to speak at hearings.
“All of these things are well within the technological ability of any government body,” he said. “They could build a live participation component into that if they wanted to.”
“They don’t want the public there,” Schadt said. “Let’s face it.”
It’s not surprising that the Democrats in the legislature are raising the issue of public access to meetings, Reeher said. There’s a longstanding theory in political science that holds that one of the main tactics for a minority or group that is losing a political battle is to expand the boundaries of the conflict.
“So change the game and the easiest way to change the game is to expand the boundaries of the conflict and include new people,” he said. “They’re probably thinking if more people could see what was going on they would have more opportunities to not only grow their representation in the chamber but to make their argument and be more effective as an opposition party.”
Because Republicans have such an overwhelming majority in the chamber, there’s little incentive for them to want to change the political structure, Reeher said.
“In some ways, you can’t blame them if you take the citizenship and democracy piece out of it,” he said.
