Neighborhood Blitz

Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the summer Neighborhood Blitz, July 25-29, will again feature visits on foot by the mayor, police and fire chiefs, code and community development, and city councilors to all six city wards in five days. This is the second of three blitz programs this year. Here, she and Fulton Police Sergeant Jarrett Marino speak to a resident during the May 2022 Neighborhood Blitz.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the summer Neighborhood Blitz, July 25-29, will again feature visits on foot by the mayor, police and fire chiefs, code and community development, and city councilors to all six city wards in five days. This is the second of three blitz programs this year. The third will occur this fall.

“I started this program in 2020 as a way to connect and interact with residents in each city ward  in the most problematic areas to address their issues and build better relationships with our city leadership,” Michaels said. “Now in our third year, we’ve made great progress in addressing blight and crime, improving the quality of life, strengthening collaboration with community groups, and identifying opportunities to enhance parks and recreation.” 

Recommended for you