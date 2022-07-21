Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the summer Neighborhood Blitz, July 25-29, will again feature visits on foot by the mayor, police and fire chiefs, code and community development, and city councilors to all six city wards in five days. This is the second of three blitz programs this year. Here, she and Fulton Police Sergeant Jarrett Marino speak to a resident during the May 2022 Neighborhood Blitz.
FULTON — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the summer Neighborhood Blitz, July 25-29, will again feature visits on foot by the mayor, police and fire chiefs, code and community development, and city councilors to all six city wards in five days. This is the second of three blitz programs this year. The third will occur this fall.
“I started this program in 2020 as a way to connect and interact with residents in each city ward in the most problematic areas to address their issues and build better relationships with our city leadership,” Michaels said. “Now in our third year, we’ve made great progress in addressing blight and crime, improving the quality of life, strengthening collaboration with community groups, and identifying opportunities to enhance parks and recreation.”
Michaels said that since 2020, the blitz program has resulted in new improved codes and enforcement, significant blight cleanup, new cleanup programs, and the reclamation of properties.
“This program has also led to major drug busts — ridding neighborhoods of drug and criminal activity,” she said. “It has also led to a number of neighborhood safety initiatives such as the Ring Neighbors App, Neighborhood Watch, Light Up Fulton, and the return of our police department’s canine unit and bike patrol.
“In addition, this program has led to improved city parks, including ADA amenities at Foster Park with updated equipment and safety enhancements.
“I am grateful to the commitment of our city leadership and representatives for their support and actions taken as a result of this program. Each time we go out into the city, we find new opportunities for improvement, collaboration, and the chance to build stronger relationships with the people we serve.”
