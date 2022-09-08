FULTON — Working together, Huhtamaki, Inc., and the city of Fulton have completed several Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects at the facility, and others are in planning and underway, said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“Huhtamaki’s support and partnership in our DRI program has helped us move forward from the very beginning,” Michaels said. “We are extremely grateful for their enthusiasm and long-range commitment to an improved and growing Fulton.”

Tags

Recommended for you