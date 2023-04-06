MEXICO — When you open the web page for the Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) you are greeted with the pleasant scene of drone footage of the district’s athletic field and high school.
MACS has recently started a class teaching students how to operate drones.
Students are learning how to fly the drones as well as the science and mechanics behind what makes their flight possible.
The class is taught in conjunction by MACS science teacher Dave Dzielak, technology teacher Dave Von Holtz, and LAN Technician James Rhinehart. The CiTi BOCES Model School team also assists students and teachers.
The class this year consists of six students at the high school that qualified under the stipulations put in place by the district.
“We looked at what other districts were doing, and at least for the first couple of years decided to put some stipulations on it,” Rhinehart said.
The stipulations in place to take the class this year are a student has to have an average of at least 85 in a science or math class, and for the student to be 16 by the end of the first course. That is the minimum age to get a license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
“We’ve been working hard all year to get them ready for the test,” Rhinehart said.
The students will take the FAA exam on April 26. They will take the test at the Mohawk Valley Testing Center at Griffiss International Airport in Rome. The test costs $175 per student, and the district will be paying for the exams.
“They’ve been studying and working really hard to pass the assessment,” said Superintendent Donna Runner.
Information on the FAA website states topics on the test include aviation weather sources and effects of weather on small unmanned aircraft performance, emergency procedures, radio communication procedures, and airport operations.
“At the end of the first year, if they pass the test, they get their license and they can go out and make money as a pilot,” Rhinehart said.
The class is run three out of the days in a typical week of school. The first two days are dedicated to classroom learning. The third day the students get to fly their drones.
“They usually get at least one day of flying a week,” Rhinehart said.
The students fly their drones indoors and out. During winter they typically fly inside, but weather permitting, they will fly outside.
“If it’s decent weather we’ve gone out and done outdoor flying,” Rhinehart said.
The setup of the class is similar to the setup of a driver education class in school. Before the students acquire their license, they must fly drones in the presence of a licensed operator.
The three licensed instructors can only work with one student at a time, so only half the class is flying at any given moment.
The students must learn to fly indoor drones before they can move outdoors. The indoor drones are similar to the outdoor drones, but with some key differences. Indoor drones will drop out of the air if the pilot takes their hands off the controls, where the outdoor ones will hover in place, and can be programmed to do automated tasks.
The indoor drones have cameras, like their outdoor counterparts, but are not as big or of the same quality.
These differences lead to the indoor drones costing the district about $50 apiece, where the outdoor drones can range from $1,500-$4,000 in price.
Rhinehart said the applications for drones are already many and are being used in more industries every day.
“They use them in real estate and in construction,” Rhinehart said. “They can be used to get a view of a property or to fly over a site and see the size of a pile of dirt to be moved.”
Rhinehart also said that drones could be used by weather services or utility companies, especially during a snowy winter. “You can use them to fly over and see what power lines are down,” Rhinehart said. “They can easily go places cars can’t get into in those situations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.