Mexico HS Drone

Pictured is an overhead view of Mexico High School taken with a drone. The school has started a class teaching students how to operate drones.

 Photo provided

MEXICO — When you open the web page for the Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) you are greeted with the pleasant scene of drone footage of the district’s athletic field and high school.

MACS has recently started a class teaching students how to operate drones.

