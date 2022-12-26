Ron Jardin, Encanto

Ron Jardin of Mexico stands next to a snow sculpture of Mirabel Madrigal from the movie “Encanto.” Jardin, a retired physical education teacher, has built snow sculptures in his front yard each winter for the last 30 years. They’ve grown more elaborate over time.

 Photo provided

Ron Jardin has been making snow sculptures for 30 years

MEXICO — To say Ron Jardin has a lot of hobbies would be an understatement.

