Ron Jardin has been making snow sculptures for 30 years
MEXICO — To say Ron Jardin has a lot of hobbies would be an understatement.
The retired physical education teacher coached track and cross country for four decades. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoys hiking, camping and hunting. Then there’s skiing, woodcarving and historical reenacting.
He also joined the rodeo team in college, and after becoming a teacher he spent breaks riding broncos. And he’s built three authentic tepees over the years, most recently this past summer.
“I can’t help it,” the 71-year-old said. “My mind thinks of things to do every minute.”
But of all his hobbies, building snow sculptures ranks among his favorites. For 30 years he has crafted snow sculptures in the front yard of his Mexico home. His creations have grown more elaborate over the years, becoming a neighborhood attraction.
Jardin’s sculptures have included everything from Paul Bunyan, Donald Duck and Goofy, to Abraham Lincoln, a chocolate Easter bunny and a snowman waterskiing. He has made a whole snow family sitting around a campfire roasting hot dogs and marshmallows, and created Carl and the talking dog from “Up.”
His favorite snow sculpture was the one he made last year of Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story.” Buzz was complete with helmet and laser beam.
Jardin began making snow sculptures 30 years ago when he was supposed to be clearing the driveway one winter day and instead built a snow woman in the yard, unbeknownst to his wife.
“And she thought I was outside enjoying my shoveling,” he said. “She just thought I was shoveling the driveway.”
Jardin had his wife bundle up their daughter, who was less than a year old, and took her outside to play. Instead, he sat her down with the snow woman, got his camera and snapped a photo. He has made at least one snow sculpture each winter since.
After years of building snow sculptures and honing his technique, the most difficult part isn’t the actual construction but brainstorming a new idea and working through how he’s going to build it.
“It doesn’t take long but the process to think about how you’re going to do it does,” Jardin said. “The rest of it is fun.”
For starters there has to be enough snow. Jardin usually has enough in his own yard but sometimes borrows snow from neighbors. He doesn’t roll the snow into balls like someone would to make a snowman — they’re too heavy to lift and the snow gets ruined that way. Instead he collects it on a sled and dumps the snow into large trash cans.
If it’s good packing snow, all Jardin needs to do is push it down. When the snow is cold and dry it doesn’t pack as well and he resorts to adding water with five-gallon buckets.
“You take a garbage can and pack it like a sand castle at the beach, pour in about five gallons of water,” he said, “and you make snow cement.”
Then he flips the trash cans upside down and lets them freeze overnight. The end product is not quite as hard as ice, but denser than regular snow. He prefers to have a wide base to keep the structure stable and he likes to build as high as he can.
“These snow sculptures compared to me are pretty big, and I’m 6-foot-4,” he said.
For the “Up” sculpture, he clustered four trash cans together to form a big square and fused them together with a mortar-like mixture of snow and water. But when it came time to lift the 40-pound tote for the head up on top of the sculpture Jardin was stymied. How was he going to muscle the giant block of snow into place?
“There was no way I could lift the tote for his head,” he said. “You have more appreciation for Mount Rushmore and the pyramids.”
He ended up recruiting his wife and daughter to help. They used a 2 x 6 board like a ramp and walked the block up, being careful not to let it slide off the other side. Then they mortared it in place with plenty of snow cement.
Jardin typically takes two days to build his snow sculptures. Once he has the necessary amount of snow stacked, he uses an axe, a saw and a metal shovel to hack away snow to make a rough shape. He goes back later and carves in more detail.
He paints the sculptures with an acrylic latex spray paint that is easily cleaned up when it deteriorates and comes off in sheets. For areas that need to be white he uses a saw to file down the snow until it’s a bright white.
Jardin doesn’t stop there. The fine details are key to making the sculpture look realistic. He also likes to use props whenever possible. For example, one year he made a water skiing snowman and used a real tow rope and water skis.
For “Up,” he made the bow tie, glasses and dog’s tongue out of foam. He used a cordless screw gun and three-inch deck screws to make the pupils in Carl’s eyes and a headlamp for the dog’s collar He used dozens of real balloons and a piece of garden hose for the string. He used a white piece of PVC pipe to hold it up.
When he created Buzz Lightyear he bent a piece of rebar and painted it silver to make the helmet. He used an orange surveyor string staked to the ground for the laser beam. The dimple on his chin was a piece of cardboard cut into a spiral. His eyes were milk jug caps.
Not all of Jardin’s sculptures have come together without a hitch. His snow family — which included a mother, father and two children around a campfire — came out fine except that he used real hot dogs and marshmallows on the sticks each figure was holding over the campfire. The day after he finished, the neighbor’s dog went dashing by with one of the hot dogs in his mouth.
Years ago, when he was making Paul Bunyan, the sculpture toppled over and he had to start from scratch a few times.
“You learn from one sculpture to the next,” he said.
When he built an extra tall sculpture of Lincoln, he pounded a 12-foot piece of rebar into the ground for stability and then stacked buckets of snow one on top of another.
Late one winter Jardin built a giant chocolate Easter bunny. The sculptures typically only last a couple of days before they begin to lose their shape. When the bunny started to melt, Jardin used the snow to make a giant Easter egg and, when that began melting, a giant yellow Peep.
Aside from some help stacking the snow for his sculptures, Jardin mostly works alone. He enjoys the time outside during winter. The cold doesn’t bother him except for his hands, which has always been the case, so he wears big, thick mittens.
When he’s working on a sculpture, his wife often brings his dinner out on a paper plate for him. He sits in a folding chair, eats and goes right back to work.
That first year he built a snow woman and snapped a photo of his daughter, Jardin didn’t make any other snow sculptures.
“I never imagined I would make all these sculptures,” he said. “Now if there’s snow and I feel good, I’m out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.