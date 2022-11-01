Menter and Oswego Health

Pictured are newly certified critical care paramedics and other executive leadership staff of both Menter Ambulance and Oswego Health, which officials said is forging a partnership to benefit critically ill and injured patients in the local community.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Since December of 2020, Menter Ambulance has seen the need for critical care transport services to benefit patients who require transport from Oswego Hospital to other hospitals in the Syracuse area and beyond. To establish and maintain an effective critical care transport program, a major financial commitment is required. 

To that end, Menter Ambulance applied for, and received, the Critical Care Transport Grant in the amount of $12,500 from Upstate University Hospital, with plans to continue implementation of a Critical Care Transport Program to benefit residents of Oswego County.

