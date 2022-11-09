FULTON — The education and training of EMTs and paramedics does not end when they complete their initial education course and take their state and national examinations. Rather than a single training event, the education of an EMT and a paramedic is an ongoing and transformative process that lasts throughout the career of the provider.
To that end, Zachary Menter, president and CEO of Menter Ambulance, has appointed Michael Kapas, NRP, FP-C as director of training and quality to ensure providers receive ongoing continuing medical education and continuous quality feedback to ensure the highest standard of quality patient care.
“It is very exciting to be able to appoint Mike Kapas as director of training and quality,” Menter said. “Menter Ambulance is so fortunate to be able to put someone of this caliber and with his level of expertise and experience into this position. I foresee great opportunities for Menter Ambulance and our pre-hospital care providers with Mike in this position.”
Kapas has extensive experience in pre-hospital medicine, having obtained his paramedic credential following completion of the Stark County Paramedic Program of Aultman Hospital in 2004.
He initially served as a field paramedic in North Carolina and continued his education and training into critical care medicine. He assisted in the development of a SWAT paramedic program, attained his Flight Paramedic (FP-C) and Critical Care Paramedic (CCP-C) credentials as recognized by the International Board of Specialty Certification, and provided advanced critical care services on the ground and in the air to the adult, pediatric and burn patient populations.
In addition to providing exceptional patient care to the critically sick and injured, Kapas has also served with distinction as the critical care team quality coordinator at Akron Children’s Hospital and the clinical supervisor and quality assurance coordinator with Mercy Flight Central, integrating objectified QA metrics into the clinical quality program.
Since coming to Menter Ambulance, Kapas has been instrumental in training paramedics in the foundations of critical care medicine. He developed the critical care transport program, and was instrumental in Menter Ambulance being awarded the Upstate Medical University Critical Care Transport grant in August 2022.
“My goals are to utilize national practice objectified quality metrics to increase clinical proficiency. In 2023 I plan to offer training sessions uncommon to the EMS industry such as quarterly crew simulation,” Kapas said. “These cases are being created to develop critical thinking, increase team dynamics, and force medical control considerations. The time to face a patient that possesses all these elements is first in simulation where a patient outcome is not truly at stake. My lifelong goal has been to play a role in expanding the clinical practice, and increasing the respect of EMS within health care.”
For more information about Menter Ambulance’s training and education programs, contact Menter Ambulance Public Information Officer Joseph Provost at 315-592-4145, ext. 163 or by email at jprovost@menteramb.com.
Menter Ambulance is a privately owned ambulance service located in Oswego County. The service has been in existence since 1952 and currently has bases of operations in Fulton, Oswego, and Central Square, and provides service to many surrounding municipalities.
