MICHAEL KAPAS

FULTON — The education and training of EMTs and paramedics does not end when they complete their initial education course and take their state and national examinations. Rather than a single training event, the education of an EMT and a paramedic is an ongoing and transformative process that lasts throughout the career of the provider.

To that end, Zachary Menter, president and CEO of Menter Ambulance, has appointed Michael Kapas, NRP, FP-C as director of training and quality to ensure providers receive ongoing continuing medical education and continuous quality feedback to ensure the highest standard of quality patient care. 

