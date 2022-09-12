FULTON — The City of Fulton Fire and Police Commission has appointed Michael Curtis as the new police chief for the Fulton Police Department.
Curtis has been with the Fulton Police Department for just over 21 years, serving in a variety of roles. He started out as a patrol officer and then served as an investigator for 12 years. Curtis was then promoted to deputy chief, a position he held for two-and-a-half years until his most recent promotion to police chief.
Despite having over two decades of experience with the police department, law enforcement wasn’t always Curtis’ career goal. He initially had plans to become a teacher, and he attended college starting in that career path. Curtis ended up working for a company while he was in college and stayed on with them for several years, when a friend who worked for the Fulton Police Department encouraged him to join.
“I actually came on as a police officer rather late, comparatively speaking,” Curtis said. “I was 29. I had a friend that worked here in the department, who encouraged me to take the test and to pursue it. He really enjoyed working here, and so with his encouragement, I took the test and then shortly after that was hired.”
Curtis currently lives just outside of the city, in the town of Granby. He said that he has been in this area his whole life, either living in the city of Fulton or in Granby.
Curtis said that one of the most rewarding aspects of his career has been his community involvement, something he looks forward to continuing in his new role.
“As somebody that’s from here, I’m very thankful to have been hired by the department,” Curtis said. “I get the opportunity to help the community, to give back to the community and just be a general part of what’s happening here.”
Becoming chief was not always necessarily a goal of Curtis, as he had other focuses at the start of his career in law enforcement.
“I don’t know if it was always a goal,” Curtis said. “It was probably something I really didn’t think too much about. When you’re a brand new patrolman, you have a lot of other stuff going on. I think as time goes on, you start to see where you could be in a department and that’s when you start really thinking about it. …When I got an opportunity to be deputy chief, then of course I was looking ahead to the possibility of being the chief.”
As police chief, Curtis has a number of goals, including increasing community engagement.
“I try to be very transparent to the community, let them know what we do as a police department and who we are as a police department to try to build a really strong connection,” he said. “This community is already supportive, so we’re very fortunate in that area, but we always want to try to build that bridge even stronger and to just work with the public.”
The Fulton Police Department will also work on other initiatives, such as its drone program and acquiring another canine for the department.
“Our drone program, which actually began under the previous chief, Chief Westbrook, is going to be starting soon, so it’s something we’ll build on, and other specialized units like that are important to maintain the people we have and to recruit new officers,” Curtis said.
Curtis replaces former Police Chief Craig Westbrook, who retired from the Fulton Police Department to pursue a position as a school resource officer at the North Syracuse Central School District.
Curtis said that he is honored to be police chief. His new position has led to other promotions. Christian Dempsey, who was most recently a lieutenant with the police department, has taken the place of Curtis as deputy chief.
“It’s always been good to work with the city. I’ve enjoyed my career, so I look forward to be able to give back in this position,” Curtis said. “It’s very exciting and very hectic right now. … These first several weeks will be a lot of transitioning and then hopefully after that, we’ll be able to focus on what we want to get done.”
