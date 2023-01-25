Attorneys have experience on opposite sides of the criminal justice system
OSWEGO — The announcement this week by Greg Oakes that he won’t seek a fourth term as district attorney this fall leaves the race for the county’s top prosecutor without an incumbent for the first time in more than a decade.
Two candidates, Mark Moody and Anthony DiMartino, are actively seeking support from town and city Republican committees. The Oswego County Republican Committee will meet on Feb. 16 to vote on endorsing a candidate.
In Moody and DiMartino, primary voters would have a choice between two experienced attorneys, but with experience on opposite sides of the criminal justice system.
DiMartino has more than 30 years of experience as an attorney, spread out over criminal defense work as well as personal injury, disability, matrimonial and family law cases. He worked as an associate attorney and partner at a law firm in Oswego until setting up his own law firm in 2006. He said he has built a thriving legal practice from the ground up based on character and integrity.
He spent several years as a prosecutor in the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office. He handled misdemeanors in city court in Fulton and Oswego as well as in town courts.
Over the years, DiMartino has represented defendants in criminal cases ranging from burglary, assault and robbery, to drug charges, rape and murder. He represented one of the defendants in the high-profile 2017 Albion case in which a 10-year-old child was abused for months, including being tied behind a vehicle and dragged.
He said his diverse background as an attorney would prove useful.
“I have unique experience in knowing both sides of criminal law, prosecution and defense,” he said. “I have a vast experience in different subject matters.”
He said he’s committed to supporting the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms legally and safely, but said one of his greatest assets will be his ability to work to foster positive relationships with law enforcement and other agencies the DA’s office works with, such as the Department of Social Services (DSS).
“I might have a different perspective, I might have a different role, but I work with these people too,” he said of the police, DSS and others in the criminal justice system. “I think I have their respect being on the other side.”
DiMartino said he views the job of district attorney as an administrative position that includes managing and bringing people together. He manages three employees and an associate attorney at his law office.
Above all, DiMartino said he wants to start a new era in the DA’s office and that as an outsider to the office, he can bring in new perspectives.
“I always like new challenges,” he said. “You’re going to see something different with my administration.”
Moody has served as chief assistant district attorney since 2012, but he’s spent 25 years as a prosecutor.
He worked as a prosecutor in Jefferson County and then spent a decade with the Onondaga County DA’s office handling felony cases. Since joining the Oswego County DA’s office in 2008, he’s prosecuted murders, assaults, sex offenses, drug cases and DWIs.
“In my time as chief assistant district attorney, I have tried more cases than any other attorney in Oswego County, and many of them were the most serious cases in this county,” Moody said.
Among the high-profile cases he handled is the prosecution of Steven Szatanek for the murder of a 17-year-old girl at Brennan’s Beach. He also prosecuted Erin Maxwell’s parents of, who let the 11-year-old live in squalor before her stepbrother murdered her.
Moody said he’s responded to dozens of crime scenes over the years, helping police draft search warrants and with charging decisions and other legal questions that arise.
He has also helped train prosecutors at the New York Prosecutor’s Training Institute and taught in-service training programs for police agencies in Oswego County.
While in the DA’s office, Moody said he and the rest of the prosecutors have helped keep the crime rate down by focusing on violent and repeat offenders.
“We’ve worked very hard to put those people behind bars as they need to be,” he said.
Moody said his experience would be particularly beneficial as DA because the county’s two main criminal judges are still relatively new to their positions and the county’s yet-to-be-named public defender will be new as well. And Moody said he is already familiar with the policies and procedures the DA’s office had to put in place in response to statewide changes to bail and discovery laws.
“Someone coming in isn’t going to have experience with that, and it’s going to take them a while to get up to speed,” he said.
One of his top priorities as DA would be to do more to protect children in hazardous situations. Moody was the deputy coroner who responded to the scene of Jordan Brooks’ death.
“What I observed that night will stay with me for the rest of my life,” he said.
He plans to meet with leaders in law enforcement, social work and the schools to discuss strategies to identify children in dangerous situations and become involved sooner.
The county Board of Elections hasn’t finalized its election calendar yet, but Feb. 28 is tentatively set as the first day candidates can seek designating petitions, with a filing deadline in early April. Primary day is June 27.
Possible Democratic Party candidates have not yet emerged.
