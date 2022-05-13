FULTON — David Phares, Maria Fazzini and Donna Jones are the three candidates for the Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees.
David Phares was born and raised in Fulton and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. He left Fulton for college and spent about 40 years in Boston until he decided to move back to Fulton into his childhood home last January.
Since coming back home, Phares has been active in the community by being a part of the Special Events Committee, a member of Fulton Block Builders and a member of church council at his church. Phares is also a part of Friends of the Library, and said that he remembers going to the library as a young child.
“I’ve been involved in the library since I was a kid,” Phares said. “I can remember riding my bike down to the library, getting out some books and sitting on that stone by the steps there reading.”
Phares said his background in finance, budgeting and planning in an operational environment will allow him to help the library with its financial planning. He wanted to join the library board due to his involvement with the library and desire to help it however he can.
“I’ve been passionate about rebuilding things, so I think that’s why,” Phares said. “Here, you know, this is your own little piece of the world. You can affect this place. You can’t affect all of America, but you can at least start here.”
Maria Fazzini has lived in Fulton for about nine years, and she and her two children are active patrons of the library. Fazzini said that she takes her children to the library often, as she has home schooled them the past two years. She said they love the library and the staff. They support the library however they can, attending its events and contributing to fundraising. Fazzini’s daughter recently did a bookmark sale to try to help raise money for the library’s renovation of the children’s room. Fazzini’s love of the library and her desire to support it motivated her to run for candidacy on the Library Board of Trustees.
“I have young kids and we spend a lot of time at the library, so it’s nice to think that I would have a voice in helping them make decisions,” Fazzini said. “We’re excited about all the new changes that they’re making.”
Fazzini’s involvement with the library includes assisting with the Friends of the Library program and working with Library Director Caroline Chatterton to add more programs for adults. The two had been working before the pandemic to add adult programs, such as a sewing club where people could enhance their hand sewing and mending techniques. Adult programming remains a priority for Fazzini if elected to the board, as well as promoting fundraising and updates to the library.
“The library itself has wonderful old-school charm to it, but also does need some updating in order to continue to move forward, so kind of helping to promote that as well, making sure that while they’re working on the new and improved that they’re also keeping the charm of the wonderful old building,” Fazzini said.
Donna Jones, the third candidate for the Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees, could not be reached for comment prior to publication.
The election for the Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees is on Tuesday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Fulton War Memorial, located at 609 W. Broadway in Fulton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.