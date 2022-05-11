FULTON — Travis Doty is one of three candidates running for the Fulton City School District Board of Education. There are two seats available.
Doty grew up in Oswego and has lived in Fulton for 15-plus years. His wife is currently a teacher in the Fulton City School District. They have four children who are students in the district.
Doty has operated a contract business for the past 15 to 20 years, and his wife is president of the soccer board and a member of the youth lacrosse board. Doty said that he is recently semi-retired, so he now has the opportunity to be involved more.
“Lately I’m starting to become more involved in not just the local community, but regionally as well,” Doty said.
Doty recently purchased a community center in Syracuse.
“I bought the Boys and Girls Club,” Doty said. “I’m working on turning that into a daycare with after-school programs and leasing it out to AAU basketball programs and starting some team programming there.”
Doty is running for a seat on the school board because he said he has heard from people in the community that change is needed within the school district.
If elected, Doty’s top priority will be representing the community.
“I’ve heard a lot of people in the community saying that we need change,” Doty said. “There are some things that I’m looking to look into. Until I’m on the school board and privy to a lot of the information, I can’t really say what’s wrong with it or what needs to be changed. Maybe there’s a reason for why things are the way they are, and if I’m in there and I realize that, I can voice that to the community. But right now I feel that the community is kind of shut off from the school district and the school board, and that’s what I’m really looking to do, be a voice for my fellow citizens and people and represent them.”
Doty said he believes that he should be elected to the board of education because of his business experience. He sees the school as a large business, and feels that the skills and mindset he has acquired from his years operating businesses will transfer and align with a position on the board of education.
“I think I have experiences in business that other people don’t have that just give me a tremendous advantage to have an impact in a position like on a school board,” Doty said.
The Fulton City School District Board of Education election is on Tuesday, May 17. Voting will take place at the Fulton War Memorial at 609 W. Broadway in Fulton from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
