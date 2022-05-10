FULTON — Timothy Crandell is one of three candidates in the Fulton City School District Board of Education election.
Crandell has lived in Fulton for about 60 years and attended schools within the Fulton City School District from kindergarten until high school graduation. He is a current member of the FCSD Board of Education, and is also on the budget committee and wellness committee. Crandell said he enjoys participating in various school and community events, such as Parent University. He is recently retired, and is looking to do more now that he has more time.
Crandell has been on the school board for eight years. He initially ran for the board because he wanted to get involved and see if he could be of help to the school district.
“I enjoy it. I really enjoy it,” Crandell said. “I love trying to do what I can to make sure that our kids get the best they can get.”
Among Crandell’s priorities if re-elected are raising graduation rates and ensuring students are meeting goals.
“One of our goals is to have our students be proficient in their reading by the third grade, and I just want to make sure we get that done and see our graduation rates increase more,” Crandell said.
Crandell believes he should be re-elected to the board of education because of his years of experience on the board.
“I know the issues, I know what’s going on, and I think I know what the community wants,” Crandell said.
The Fulton City School District Board of Education election is Tuesday, May 17. Voting will take place at the Fulton War Memorial at 609 W. Broadway in Fulton from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
