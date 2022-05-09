FULTON — Timothy Conners is one of three candidates of the Fulton City School District Board of Education.
Conners is a life-long resident of Fulton and attended the Fulton City School District his entire academic career, graduating from G. Ray Bodley High School in 2013. He has volunteered for the AmeriCorps, working at Lanigan Elementary School for a couple of years, and has spoken at various schools within the Fulton City School District.
“I’ve always kind of been involved in what’s going on in the community, especially pertaining to education,” Conners said.
When he was 15, Conners was diagnosed with leukemia that later made him blind. His illness was nearly fatal, and he now speaks to others about his experiences, perseverance and overcoming adversity. He said that the school district and his peers were very supportive during this time, and he wanted to be able to give back.
Conners is running for the board of education because he desires to be more involved in the community and decision making. He wants to ensure that students, like his niece and nephew who are starting out at FCSD, are being prepared and are given the best opportunities to succeed in today’s environment.
“I think I should be elected to the board because I would bring a fresh and new perspective,” Conners said. “From my experience as a speaker, I’ve been in all sorts of different school districts and with my work, like with AmeriCorps, I’ve specifically been in our district before. I’ve also, through volunteering and my adventuring, even worked in schools in different continents, and we were able to work at a school in Africa when I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. So I think my diverse background in that provides me a different opportunity to not just focus on our district but to say ‘Here’s what things look like in other places,’ to try and benefit and bring in a new perspective.”
Conners’ priorities, if elected, include focusing on areas of curriculum and looking at policy and programs. Conners said that FCSD already offers its students great programs, but that he wants to make sure programs are continued and that even more opportunities and pathways are offered to students. He is also passionate about accessibility.
“I think from the standpoint of being blind, I really focus on accessibility,” Conners said. “(When) people hear accessibility, sometimes they limit that to just disability, but I think there are so many different ways accessibility comes into play. Just making sure that everyone in our community, from the youngest to the oldest, see themselves that they can be a part of the decisions being made, but also that they can have the access to be contributing to that. Making sure that is a piece that is really focused on is something that I’m passionate about, just because I know from my perspective what I’ve had to work and advocate for to make sure I can be a part of the conversation.”
The Fulton City School District Board of Education election is on Tuesday, May 17. Voting will take place at the Fulton War Memorial at 609 W. Broadway in Fulton from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
