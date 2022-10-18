Media Summit student leaders

Jenna Wilson and Melinda Brancato lead a student planning team coordinating this year’s Lewis B. O’Donnell Media Summit.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — This year’s Lewis B. O’Donnell Media Summit at SUNY Oswego will explore underrepresentation in sports media with a day full of activities culminating in an all-star panel at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The panel discussion, “Reaching for the Summit: Underrepresentation in Sports Media,” which is free and open to the public, will take place in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre.

