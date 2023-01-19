OSWEGO — Everyone knows magicians aren’t supposed to reveal their secrets, but at one point during his final State of the City address on Thursday night, Mayor Billy Barlow pulled back the curtain for his audience.
As a city councilor in his 20s, he watched in agony as taxes soared, water and sewer bills skyrocketed and infrastructure deteriorated. He also endured the experience of watching as the cash-strapped city lost out on millions in grant funding due to incomplete applications and a failure to pursue easy opportunities.
When he was mayor, he decided, he would not make those mistakes.
“Since then, we’ve secured nearly $50 million in grant funding from state and federal sources, $50 million,” Barlow said. “Now you understand why we were able to do so much and I haven’t raised your taxes. Cutting citywide overtime by over 30% doesn’t hurt either.”
Thursday’s speech was a joyous victory lap for Barlow, who is term-limited and will leave office at the end of the year. It was full of the sort of things that would make any politician’s mouth water: we lowered taxes, balanced every budget and reduced city water and sewer bills.
But since taking office in 2016 at the age of 25, Barlow has racked up a seemingly endless list of more transformative accomplishments, which he appeared eager to highlight. Perhaps even more significant, he’s the first Oswego mayor in recent memory who is preparing to leave office without the taint of electoral defeat or scandal.
But for all of the high-fiving during his speech, Barlow was clear: he’s not done yet.
“While some may consider the final year of any mayoral term to be a lame-duck session, I view it very differently,” Barlow said. “Simply coasting through to the end of my administration is not the plan for this year and should never be the objective after 2023.”
Barlow said he planned to spend the year “putting the finishing touches” on what has been a transformative time for the city of Oswego.
He said his strategy has been centered on building on the community’s assets, including its parks, downtown and waterfront.
During his administration, the city built its first dog park, introduced Oswego’s first ADA-accessible playground to Hamilton Park and partnered with Kingsford Park Elementary to upgrade the playground.
The city built an outdoor splash pad and miniature golf course in Breitbeck Park and last year replaced the aging Breitbeck Park playground with central New York’s first wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round next to the newly installed outdoor fitness court.
The city also constructed the new 8,000-square-foot skate park along the East Linear Riverwalk. In 2023, Barlow said the city will build a playground on the east side specifically for younger children.
ON THE WATERFRONT
He highlighted accomplishments along the waterfront and harbor, pointing out that before he took office only minor improvements had been made and that the city never fully capitalized on its waterfront property.
“It’s no secret that for long as most of us could remember, Oswego was a waterfront community that never really acted like it,” he said.
He said that with the infusion of $20 million in investments, mostly in the form of grant funding, Oswego’s waterfront is now “second to none.”
Just a few years ago the harbor trail along the bottom of Breitbeck Park was overgrown with weeds, trees and brush and provided no easy access to the water. Cleaning it up and reimagining the space was Barlow’s first waterfront project.
That was followed by the creation of Lakeside Park on the east side in 2019, the installation of scenic overlooks and seating areas in Breitbeck Park in 2020 and a $3.5 million upgrade to Wright’s Landing Marina.
Barlow said that projects would continue this year, particularly along the riverfront with $2 million in FEMA disaster funding for a rehab project south of the Utica Street Bridge along West Linear Riverwalk. A new pavilion will open at Wright’s Landing, and the $9 million William Cahill Pier project and the ongoing transformation of Sheldon beach near SUNY Oswego will be completed.
A smaller but significant effort of Barlow’s has been to change the perceptions of the city.
“We’ve accomplished more than that over the past several years by not just changing perceptions, but changing the actual reality of who we are,” he said. But perceptions are often formed by first impressions, and for that reason the city undertook several projects to improve the first look for those entering the community.
This year, $2 million in already secured transportation grant funding will be used to enhance the Route 48 gateway from Murray to Utica streets. Barlow said the city would consider changing the layout to reduce speed and traffic and install bike lanes and green space and landscaping to revive the area and encourage private sector investment.
He also highlighted the transformation of downtown Oswego, brought on, he said, by effective planning projects, better and more appropriate use of public space, and new construction. All but one of the 12 Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects have been completed, and the last one — the indoor water park on the east side — is scheduled to open in March.
“And despite those who continue to naysay upscale downtown living, all the newly constructed residential units are full and our downtown restaurants and other businesses are thriving,” he said.
EMERGENCY LOANS
Among other accomplishments Barlow highlighted were emergency loans to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, promotions to support local businesses and downtown block parties and other events throughout the year.
“All the hard work we have done to revive our community has positioned Oswego for continued positive growth,” he said.
He announced that he would propose a two-year $100,000 advertising campaign promoting the community to help capture some of central New York’s newest residents, particularly as Micron employees begin to be hired or relocate.
“The hard work is behind us,” he said. “Now we must share our story explaining why Oswego is the place to be, to live and raise a family.”
Barlow acknowledged many challenges still facing the city. He said as mayor the chief complaint he received is related to the condition of streets including potholes and additional paving. Poor planning in the past led to crumbling streets, he said, but during his administration, the city paved an average of $850,000 of streets per year, with over $1 million of streets to be paved in 2023.
FIGHTING CRIME
Before bail reform was implemented, he said, when people with substance issues were arrested, they would be connected to mental health or rehab services while awaiting trial or after conviction. Now repeat offenders are released and no longer receive that kind of help, he said.
“Not only does the notion of never incarcerating individuals fail the criminal, but it also puts law-abiding citizens in danger and consumes local law enforcement and EMS resources,” he said.
The city has created a Neighborhood Engagement Team to reduce disruptions and a drug task force to crack down on drug-related crime. This year the Neighborhood Engagement Team will add an embedded mental health clinician and officers trained in crisis management to co-respond to calls for mental health, substance abuse and homelessness.
Barlow touted two other areas he was particularly proud of: transparency and bill paying.
He said his administration had created an ethics board, broadcasted meetings and held fewer executive sessions than any other administration. And he fulfilled a campaign promise from 2015: implementing debit and credit payments for bills at city hall.
Whoever the next mayor is, Barlow urged them to continue pushing forward.
“Too many people have worked too hard for too long and gave too much to let this community fall behind once again,” he said.
He also thanked his supporters over the years and said he planned to continue to serve the community out of elected office with a position at Oswego Health that he took last year.
“It has been the honor of my life to serve my hometown,” he said, “and I thank my neighbors for taking a chance on me, a naïve 25-year-old who maybe didn’t know any better, for giving me this opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.