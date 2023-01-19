Billy Barlow

Billy Barlow

OSWEGO — Everyone knows magicians aren’t supposed to reveal their secrets, but at one point during his final State of the City address on Thursday night, Mayor Billy Barlow pulled back the curtain for his audience.

As a city councilor in his 20s, he watched in agony as taxes soared, water and sewer bills skyrocketed and infrastructure deteriorated. He also endured the experience of watching as the cash-strapped city lost out on millions in grant funding due to incomplete applications and a failure to pursue easy opportunities.

Recommended for you