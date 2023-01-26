City has also OK’d Texas Roadhouse for Oswego Plaza
OSWEGO — Two companies — an arts-and-crafts chain and a steakhouse chain –— will open locations in the city of Oswego in the future, Mayor Billy Barlow confirmed this week.
Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse are planning to occupy space in the Oswego Plaza on state Route 104 on the city’s east side and have been in discussions with city officials.
Barlow said Hobby Lobby plans to open in the space vacated this spring by JC Penney, which is closing its longtime department store there. Texas Roadhouse is planning to build a restaurant toward the front of the plaza and near the road.
Texas Roadhouse wants to start site work this summer, Barlow said, but that will depend on some of the final reviews. Both projects will take well over a year before they’re ready to open, he said.
Although Barlow favors supporting local businesses as much as possible, particularly in the city’s downtown core, he said that Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse wanting to open in Oswego is a sign that the local economy is strong.
“I think it is a positive sign that these two corporations are looking to invest and expand here to Oswego,” he said. “It definitely would have been a shame to see that place sit vacant for a long period of time.”
JC Penney announced earlier this month that it would close its Oswego store by May. The store opened in 1977, replacing a W.T. Grant department store that had gone out of business. It had repeatedly avoided being closed in recent years even as JC Penney’s dominance faded and the retailer closed scores of stores nationwide in an effort to stay afloat.
JC Penney still has more than 650 stores across the United States. With the closing of the Oswego location, the nearest store will be in Watertown.
Barlow said that while the store’s closing saddened him, the move seemed inevitable and resolved concerns the retailer had about the Texas Roadhouse opening in the plaza.
“As a city government, we were waiting for JC Penney to announce their closure, to move forward,” he said.
Texas Roadhouse, whose founder came up with the idea on a cocktail napkin, first opened in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana. The Kentucky-based company has more than 600 locations in 49 states and 10 countries.
Hobby Lobby has attracted attention in recent years as its devout Christian owners have become embroiled in several controversies. It doesn’t open its 600 stores on Sundays so its 28,000 employees can observe the Christian Sabbath.
In 2014, the company’s owners successfully argued before the Supreme Court that because of their religious beliefs, the company shouldn’t have to supply health insurance coverage for birth control to its employees under the Affordable Care Act.
In 2017, the Oklahoma-based company agreed to pay a $3 million fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts that had been smuggled from the Middle East and that the federal government said had been intentionally mislabeled. Hobby Lobby’s president, Steve Green, was collecting artifacts for a $500 million Bible museum in Washington, D.C.
