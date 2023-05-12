OSWEGO — A deputy chief in the Oswego Fire Department was fired by the city after an investigation into missing union money found that he had sex at the fire station while on duty.
Chief Paul Conzone confirmed Friday that Joseph Smegelsky Jr. was served with disciplinary charges of termination after being found guilty of purposeful and deliberate violations of the department’s code of conduct. He was fired on April 7.
Mayor Billy Barlow said that Smegelsky had ultimately been terminated “because we found out, and he admitted, that he had sex in the duty office on at least one occasion at the fire station during city time when he was on shift.”
A 12-year veteran of the department, Smegelsky was promoted last year to be one of the department’s four deputy chiefs, responsible for supervising an entire shift. The department has since promoted a captain to fill his position.
The revelations about Smegelsky’s conduct came to light during an unrelated investigation, Barlow said. The firefighters union keeps money from fundraising in a specific room at the fire department. When the union approached the city regarding concerns about $500 to $700 of missing money, Barlow said he ordered the police department to investigate.
Investigators looked into who had access to the money in question and interviewed numerous people. Barlow said Smegelsky was the only member of the fire department who was not cooperative during the investigation, which led investigators to focus on him.
“It became known that Mr. Smegelsky had a friend who was visiting periodically while he was on shift,” he said.
Investigators found out who the woman was and questioned her. Barlow said Smegelsky was terminated for having sex while on duty, but not for stealing union money because he never admitted to stealing anything.
But Smegelsky has been accused of stealing money before.
In 2014, while chief of the volunteer Minetto Fire Department, he was charged with a felony for misusing $22,000 in department money. The charge came after an audit by the New York State Comptroller’s Office. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of petit larceny and received probation and a fine.
At the time, District Attorney Greg Oakes said the reduced charge was due to several factors, including that prosecutors could prove only $4,720 was stolen or misappropriated. He said the state comptroller’s $22,000 figure included authorized purchases for the fire department that were not properly documented or did not adhere to strict accounting procedures.
Oakes said he also weighed the fact that Smegelsky had cooperated fully with the comptroller’s office, repaid the department before criminal charges were filed and that a felony conviction would have ended his career. Barlow said the matter with Smegelsky and the city is likely headed for arbitration, which he called an ironic twist.
“The union brings it to me, missing money,” he said. “Through the course of that investigation we home in one of their own members and now they’re defending the guy.”
Oswego Firefighters Association Local 126 released a statement Friday through their lawyer, Nathaniel Lambright.
“Various disciplinary procedures and required actions are specifically outlined in the union’s collective bargaining agreement with the city,” Lambright said. “Our legal obligation to each member we represent is to ensure the city comply with these mutually agreed upon practices.”
Lambright said the union wouldn’t comment further until the disciplinary matter is resolved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.