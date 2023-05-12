Joseph Smegelsky Jr.

OSWEGO  — A deputy chief in the Oswego Fire Department was fired by the city after an investigation into missing union money found that he had sex at the fire station while on duty.

Chief Paul Conzone confirmed Friday that Joseph Smegelsky Jr. was served with disciplinary charges of termination after being found guilty of purposeful and deliberate violations of the department’s code of conduct. He was fired on April 7.

