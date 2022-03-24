OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow’s proposed social district in downtown Oswego is intended to further help local businesses in the downtown area and bring more people to the city of Oswego.
The “Social District” will allow for people to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors within a specific area and will go into effect June 1 through Oct. 1 and the open container ordinance will be lifted daily from noon to 11:59 p.m.
Alcoholic beverages will need to be in a clear to-go cup no bigger than 16 ounces to count toward the lift of the usual open container ordinance.
The city will supply 1,000 to-go cups to start and then it is up to the businesses to further supply the 16-ounce clear cups.
These cups will allow individuals to take their drinks inside and outside Oswego shops, bars, restaurants, and public areas that are within that approved radius.
The radius includes West Second Street to East Second Street from the shoreline of Lake Ontario until Oneida Street. Wright’s Landing Marina, Veteran’s Stage, and Water Street Square will also be included.
“Our downtown is at a point now where it really is becoming a destination. We still have more work to do but we’re seeing folks travel in from other counties on a regular basis to see downtown, try our unique restaurants and our recent improvements along the water,” Barlow said. “Many other destination cities around the country use similar proposals to safely and responsibly allow for drinks to be taken on the go.”
Barlow said the intention behind this proposal is for customers at the local restaurants to order drinks to-go and take them around the downtown area to further explore while having a good time.
Local business owners, like George Broadwell of GS Steamers and Patrick Mitchell of Southern Fare, are in support of the social district and believe it will help attract outsiders to Oswego.
“I personally think it’s a great idea and another great addition from Mayor Barlow for the city of Oswego,” Broadwell said. “I know of other cities that have done this like Hollywood, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia, that have had great success with it.”
Broadwell also hopes that if the “Social District” proves successful, that the rules can expand to other events like the recent St. Patrick’s Day parade.While some local businesses might be on edge about this proposed plan, Barlow added businesses can choose to allow or not allow the social district rules to apply at their establishment.
“Businesses can absolutely say they don’t want to participate and not serve people who ask for a drink to go,” said Barlow. “I’d be surprised to hear of a business not wanting to have some to-go cups in stock, if they don’t already have, because this is a great opportunity to expand sales.”
After being approved by the Planning and Development Committee of the Oswego Common Council on Monday night, the plan for a public hearing will go before the full Common Council this coming Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.