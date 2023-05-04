OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced the Oswego City Code Enforcement Office and the Oswego Police Department will collaborate once again to conduct the annual code enforcement sweep on the west side of the city of Oswego from Utica Street to Lake Street in the 1st, 3rd, and 5th wards.  

The code enforcement sweep has become an annual event in the city of Oswego under the Barlow administration, conducted in the spring as off-campus residents begin to move out of rental units and other residents conduct spring cleaning. 

