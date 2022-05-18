OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Wednesday announced the “Concerts at the Square” schedule and band lineup for this summer.
The concert series will be held at the Water Street Square downtown pocket park located between Water Street and West First Street in Oswego.
Beginning in July, live music will be held in the park on Fridays from 5-8 p.m.
All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert area falls within the newly created Social District in the city, so alcohol purchased from nearby establishments will be permitted.
“Before the pandemic interrupted the ‘Concerts at the Square’ concert series, the new pocket park was serving as a great venue for live music and other outdoor programming opportunities since we built and opened it in 2019,” Barlow said. “Now, we hope to restart and grow the series, bringing more people downtown to experience our improvements and support small businesses. The concerts at Water Street Square provide a great opportunity to hear some live music from local musicians and enjoy all downtown Oswego has to offer.”
Concert series schedule
Friday, July 1: Mike Shiel
Friday, July 8: 1 Night Stand
Friday, July 15: Double V’s
Friday, July 22: Domicolo-Barlow Band
Friday, Aug. 12: 3 of a Kind
Friday, Aug. 19: Justin Blackwell Band
Friday, Aug. 26: Rob Auler
Limited seating is available, so attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. No coolers are permitted.
The Water Street Square pocket park was built in 2019 as part of the city’s downtown revitalization plan and has been host to several concerts, wedding ceremonies and other events since opening.
Earlier this month, Mayor Barlow announced the schedule and lineup for the Summer Concert Series held at Veterans’ Stage on Thursday evenings.
For more information on the Water Street Square Concert Series or the Summer Concert Series, contact the Oswego Economic Development Office at 315-343-3795.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.